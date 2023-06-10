Johnson joins Dahlgren Dental

Dr. Gary J. Johnson, who has more than 30 years experience in the Northern Virginia area with general dentistry and endodontics — issues affecting the tooth pulp and roots — has joined Dahlgren Dental in King George County.

Endodontists are often known for root canals, but they also perform other treatments and dental implant procedures. Their ultimate goal is to eliminate pain and restore as much of the natural tooth as possible, according to a news release.

Dahlgren Dental offers general dentistry services such as preventive checkups and cleanings along with restorative, cosmetic, pediatric and implant dentistry services. Johnson is the third member of the dental team.

Orange clinic marks seventh year

The Living Water Community Clinic opened in Locust Grove seven years ago and has served more than 450 patients in that time, giving out $650,000 in free care in 2022 alone, according to a news release.

The clinic was born out of a vision of The Lake of the Woods Church and remains a faith-based organization. But what began as an acute care facility quickly changed to a primary care office as the clinic helped with chronic disease management, diagnostic tests, medications, health education, referrals to specialists referrals and a better quality of life. The clinic provides medical, dental, counseling and spiritual care at no cost to uninsured and underinsured citizens of Orange, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties.

More than 60 volunteers donate their time and experience, including doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, dentist, nurses, hygienists, assistants, counselors and administrative people. In addition, more than 90% of donations are from individuals.

— Staff reports