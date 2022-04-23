HEALTH BRIEFS

OLD MEDICINE, SHARPS PICKED UP APRIL 30

Mary Washington Healthcare and Partners in Aging, along with local law enforcement, are offering Operation Medicine Cabinet on Saturday, April 30, when residents can dispose of expired or unused medication with no questions asked.

The agencies also will hold drop-off events in the fall.

Such initiatives protect the area “from being contaminated with unused medications and sharps,” said Cathy Yablonski, senior vice president and chief ambulatory operations officer at MWHC.

This year, the two groups will partner with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board to provide the Rapid REVIVE training with Narcan at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital, said Valerie Hopson–Bell, president of Partners in Aging.

People can dispose of medicine at 10 locations, including hospitals and several pharmacies, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A complete list is online.

More information is available by contacting police departments in Fredericksburg, Caroline County, Spotsylvania County, Stafford County and at the University of Mary Washington or by calling Health Link at 540/741-1404 during weekdays.

MENTAL HEALTH CLINIC TO RECEIVE GRANT

Fredericksburg Counseling Services Mental Health Clinic has received a $25,000 grant from the Joe and Mary Wilson Community Benefit Fund at Mary Washington Healthcare.

The grant will be used to help continue the clinic’s mission. Since 2000, university interns have gained hours toward their licensure while providing counseling for people who are uninsured and could not afford the services.

The FCS Free Mental Health Clinic is operated by part-time staff, interns and a board of directors at 305 Hansen Ave., Suite 140, Fredericksburg, and is solely supported by grants and donations.

SECOND CHIP SESSION SET MAY 3

The Rappahannock Area Health District and Mary Washington Healthcare invite the public to the next Community Health Improvement Plan, or CHIP, meeting on May 3.

The session will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Fick Conference Center on the campus of Mary Washington Hospital. Lunch will be provided.

During the first CHIP meeting held recently, community partners prioritized three issues to focus on: mental health, affordable housing and access to health care. At the May 3 session, the groups will continue to refine the priorities by discussing potential objectives and strategies in small groups, according to an RAHD press release.

—Cathy Dyson