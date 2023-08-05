Session looks at ‘Children’s Challenging Behaviors’

The Rappahannock chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is sharing information about what it calls a “valuable, rarely available” offering for families with children challenged by mental health issues.

The free event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 in Woodbridge and is sponsored by several organizations, said Karen Kallay with NAMI Rappahannock. Called “Children’s Challenging Behaviors,” it’s held at The Arc of Greater Prince William, 13505 Hillendale Drive in Woodbridge. Lunch is included and child-care will be available on site.

Sessions are designed to help parents understand typical behaviors versus challenging behaviors that require intervention; learn when and how to seek help; develop parenting strategies; learn about special education and other supports; and discover community resources.

Presentations will be given by parents “who have been on similar journeys,” according to the brochure. Participants will receive a comprehensive manual with relevant resources.

More information is available at info@nami-pw.org or 703/791-7935. Registration is at nami-pw.org/event/childrens-challenging-behaviors-2/.

Stewarts host state massage championship

Shawn Stewart, an award-winning massage therapist who works in the Fredericksburg area, and his wife, Jessica, will host the first Virginia Massage Championship on Sept. 16-17 at the Holiday Inn Fredericksburg Conference Center.

A therapist since 2011, Stewart’s vision is “to build a network of massage therapists in Virginia and provide a space where we can connect, learn and grow together,” he said in a news release.

The event is sanctioned by the U.S. American Massage Championship for 2023 and supported by the World Massage Festival and American Massage Championship.

Stewart has earned medals in those competitions. In June, he represented Team USA at the World Massage Championship hosted by the International Massage Association in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He competed remotely by performing his massage at the River House Day Spa and placed fourth in the global competition of best sports massage. Also this summer, he earned titles in the American Massage Championship, including first-place among massage therapists in America.

Stewart focuses on therapeutic, sports and prenatal massage.

More information about the state competition, and registration, are available at vmchampionships.com.