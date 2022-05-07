HEALTH BRIEFS

WARSAW HOSTS FREE CLINIC IN NOVEMBER

Remote Area Medical, or RAM, a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality, dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals, will visit Warsaw Nov. 12–13.

Clinicians will offer free dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. All services are free and no identification is required.

The Richmond County RAM clinic will be held at Richmond County Elementary School, 361 Walnut St. in Warsaw. The clinic parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and ticket distribution should begin no later than 3 a.m., according to a press release. Patients will be seen in order, according to their ticket number, when clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 12. The same process will be repeated for the next day.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, tickets may be given out earlier than 3 a.m. RAM encourages everyone who would like appointments, especially for dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

Rappahannock Community College is hosting the visit.

“There is such a great need in this area for medical care and we are glad to be part of bringing these services to the community at no charge,” said Stacie Wind, community host leader and manager of RCC’s Area Health Education Center Program.

SKI EVENT FOR VETERANS SET IN ORANGE

Locust Grove in Orange County is one of 10 sites nationwide that will host Learn to Ski clinics this summer for veterans with disabilities.

USA Water Ski & Wake Sports will hold the clinics as part of a $335,000 adaptive sports grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The goal is to provide veteran athletes the chance to experience water skiing as a recreational and competitive activity in regions where there are limited opportunities for them.

“We are very much appreciative of the grant,” said Nate Boudreaux, executive director of USA Water Ski & Wake Sports. He added that the “unprecedented funding” will allow the group to create more opportunities for veterans.

The Locust Grove clinic is planned June 18 with another Virginia clinic at Pohick Bay on July 8. Other events are scheduled in Florida, North and South Carolina, California, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

As part of the grant, at least 10 veteran athletes will be awarded funds to purchase water-ski equipment, up to $9,500 in value, according to USA Water Ski & Wake Sports. Those interested in applying for the grants and attending the clinic, or other clubs looking to host a clinic, can contact Molly Crum at mcrum@usawaterski.org.

—Cathy Dyson