Coping skills for caregivers

Commonwealth Senior Living, which has facilities in Fredericksburg and Stafford, will give two free seminars on “Coping Techniques for Caregivers” next month.

The presentations will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. on April 12 at Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant, 324 William St., in downtown Fredericksburg, and from 5-7 p.m. on April 27 at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Porter branch, 2001 Parkway Blvd., in North Stafford.

The sessions will focus on how to cope with caregiving stress. Presenters will share tips and tools to make sure caregivers stay healthy and strong.

“There’s no getting around it. Caring for an aging family member can be stressful,” states a news release from Commonwealth Senior Living. “Their care, health, safety and happiness all rest on your shoulders, and sometimes that responsibility can be overwhelming.”

Blood drive set for Caitlyn Brown

The Chancellor High School National Honor Society and Medical Career Club plans a blood drive for Caitlyn Brown on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school, 6300 Harrison Rd., in Spotsylvania County.

It will be the ninth annual blood drive for Brown, a 20-year-old who’s been dependent on blood transfusions since 2012. She suffers with a rare disorder called Diamond Blackfan Anemia that affects the bone marrow.

Appointments are required for blood donations. Those interested can schedule a time online with the American Red Cross at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code, “Caitlyn.” Donors also can use the RapidPass online check-in and are reminded to wear a mask, bring their photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat a good meal beforehand, according to a news release.

Participants also can get on the National Bone Marrow Registry. More information is available at join.bethematch.org/Caitlyn.

—Cathy Dyson