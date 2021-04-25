Health care official and youth mentor Xavier Richardson honored for years of service to Fredericksburg area

A caravan of classic and new, shiny cars honked their way around downtown Fredericksburg late Saturday morning, with music playing from speakers on a trailer and a police escort leading the way.
People out wandering the sidewalks and driving in cars paused, watched the procession then went back to their business. Others waited on sidewalks to wave and cheer the motorcade, which included a school bus loaded with cheering people and a souped-up fire truck with revelers seated atop it.
The caravan also included a silver convertible with its top down. Perched atop the back seat sat a bald, spectacled man wearing a blue suit with red pinstripes and a red bowtie. He smiled and waved as the car passed through the city streets.
The caravan made its way across downtown to Mayfield then back to James Monroe High School, where the parade started earlier in the morning.
For those wondering, the man in the convertible was Xavier Richardson. The parade was held in his honor, with events that continued throughout the day as a few hundred people from Fredericksburg and beyond celebrated his impact in the community and beyond.
Saturday was proclaimed Xavier R. Richardson Day, with signs posted around the city. The Fredericksburg City Council approved a proclamation honoring the “native son” who went on to graduate from Princeton University and later Harvard Business School before returning home to become a mentor to many youth and young adults.
Richardson grew up in "humble beginnings" in Mayfield. He is president of the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation and founder of Partnership for Academic Excellence. He also is president of the Stafford Hospital Foundation.
His service extends beyond Fredericksburg and health care. Richardson has served on boards at the University of Mary Washington, Virginia State University, the University of Virginia and Germanna Community College.
Among his numerous accolades are UMW’s first James Farmer Distinguished Lecturer award; the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare System’s Meritorious Service award for outstanding contributions to the community and healthcare industry; and the Regional Chamber of Commerce’s highest honor, the Prince B. Woodard award for exceptional leadership.
Richardson’s impact was on display Saturday, from the morning gathering at JM, where he graduated, to the event inside the high school later in the evening.
In the parking lot at JM during preparations for the parade, Donna Smith, who went to high school with Richardson and has worked with him in the years since, called him “one unifying person.”
“Xavier is everyone’s brother, everyone’s uncle, everyone’s father, everyone’s mentor,” she said.
Smith noted his impact through the partnership, where she volunteers, and how that has helped so many young people get into college, often with scholarships, and graduate.
A documentary shown as part of the event, "A Man Named Xavier," says the partnership has helped 7,500 area young people get into college.
The film also covers Richardson’s life, including his childhood—the challenges, his loving parents, along with how he was recognized early as a highly intelligent and compassionate person, which led teachers and his high school principal to guide him on his path to college.
That path took Richardson to an Ivy League education, a job on Wall Street, where he lost later his job in a market crash , and back to Fredericksburg.
Saturday’s event included videos from Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Rep. Rob Wittman sent a letter, which was read aloud.
Northam, who has appointed Richardson to numerous boards, talked about “distinguished leadership” and “service unparalleled.”
“Xavier is a change-maker,” the governor said.
Del. Joshua Cole attended the event and talked about Richardson’s impact on him as a high school junior.
“He showed me everything that I have, everything that I am and every place that I go, all comes from the help of God,” he said. “Now I didn’t realize it then, but Xavier was the one who showed me that the righteous steps of a good man are ordered.”
He then said they were there to celebrate Richardson’s “righteous steps,” adding that the House of Delegates passed a resolution honoring him.
Richardson spoke of his path both in the documentary and in front of the crowd Saturday, saying he has merely been “obedient” to God and repeating his Christian mantra, “To whom much is given, much is required.”
He said he grew up in “humble beginnings” with “tremendous love” and only wants to “give back that which was given to me.”
Richardson thanked everyone involved in Saturday’s event and his life, “all of whom have had a profound impact on me.”
“I’m overwhelmed,” he said. “I’m humbled.”
