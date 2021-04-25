Health care official and youth mentor Xavier Richardson honored for years of service to Fredericksburg area

A caravan of classic and new, shiny cars honked their way around downtown Fredericksburg late Saturday morning, with music playing from speakers on a trailer and a police escort leading the way.

People out wandering the sidewalks and driving in cars paused, watched the procession then went back to their business. Others waited on sidewalks to wave and cheer the motorcade, which included a school bus loaded with cheering people and a souped-up fire truck with revelers seated atop it.

The caravan also included a silver convertible with its top down. Perched atop the back seat sat a bald, spectacled man wearing a blue suit with red pinstripes and a red bowtie. He smiled and waved as the car passed through the city streets.

The caravan made its way across downtown to Mayfield then back to James Monroe High School, where the parade started earlier in the morning.

For those wondering, the man in the convertible was Xavier Richardson. The parade was held in his honor, with events that continued throughout the day as a few hundred people from Fredericksburg and beyond celebrated his impact in the community and beyond.