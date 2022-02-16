Health care staff, community will help train 'next generation of physicians'

By summer 2023, medical school graduates can complete their next level of training as residents at Mary Washington Healthcare facilities.

“In medical school, you’re given the basics—a lot of basic science and clinical diagnostic skills. But in residency, you put it all together. This is where you really learn,” said Dr. Stephanie Goldberg, a general surgeon who’s also spent more than a decade in academic training.

Her background is one reason she was selected to lead the health care system’s new Graduate Medical Education, or GME, program. After graduation, doctors-to-be typically spend three to nine years in residency, observing and learning hands-on skills in their chosen specialty.

By offering its own GME program, MWHC hopes to attract physicians who are most needed in the Fredericksburg community—and convince them to practice locally.

“We are in a unique position to grow our staff from the inside,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer who cited the program’s benefits when he joined MWHC in 2019.

As staff shortages continue to impact all industries including health care, more GMC opportunities are needed in the state, according to a 2020 report from the Virginia Healthcare Workforce Advisory Council.

Dr. Michael McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, was one of three co-chairs of the group which brought together representatives from health care and state government.

One of its findings was that Virginia ranks 32nd nationwide, both in its number of GME opportunities per person and in keeping those who have graduated from Virginia medical schools working in the state.

“There are many factors that influence where graduates from Virginia medical schools will ultimately practice,” the report stated, “but none is more influential than where they do their post-graduate training.”

That’s why Mary Washington Healthcare hopes the program can “provide a pipeline of future physicians,” according to a press release. The health care system has an ever-growing footprint in the Fredericksburg area, with more than 50 facilities including Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and a third emergency room at Lee’s Hill.

There’s also the Mary Washington Health Alliance, which is independent of the health care system. Some of its physicians work for MWHC, some do not, but most area doctors belong to the group, according to MWHC marketing. The alliance represents 43 specialties and 95 local practices.

There are several different types of residency programs students attend after medical school, Goldberg said. Many are associated with another medical system or a university, but “that is not us,” she added.

“This will be a Mary Washington Healthcare GME, this is our own in-house program,” she said. “Most hospitals don’t have the financial health to remain independent or to have a residency program like this. We have a great community, we’re on solid financial ground and because of that, we can be innovative and really focus with the community to meet the needs.”

MWHC received initial accreditation for the GME program in January 2021 and plans to sponsor its first residency program next July. By mid-March, the health care system will choose its first class of five or six residents—doctors looking to specialize in family and internal medicine.

“Those are the areas where we’ve identified the greatest needs for the community,” said Goldberg, noting that other specialties such as general surgery, obstetrics and gynecology and emergency medicine may be added eventually. “Our long term goal is to be an urban community GME program and having about 175 residents over the next five years.”

The health care system plans to turn a Spotsylvania County building into a family medicine residency building. Physicians who are “dedicated to teaching,” Goldberg said, would divide their time between supervising residents and taking care of patients.

Then, residents who completed the program and set up their own practices might be treating some of the same people they saw as residents, she said.

While there may be some concern among patients that residents aren’t full-fledged doctors, Goldberg stressed that a residency program often results in more patient care—as in more eyes evaluating a patient—than less.

“What do you get when you get learners? People who are so thirsty for knowledge, they will look and give you all the attention in the world that you need,” she said.

Residents also will go through various rotations in other departments, including emergency medicine, obstetrics, surgery, suturing, pediatrics and intensive care.

Goldberg stressed that residents will receive training, not only from doctors supervising them but also from other professionals with whom they come in contact. When she thinks back to her residency, she said she doesn’t have enough fingers to count all the nurses and nutritionists, physical and respiratory therapists “who really helped shape me and direct me.”

“It’s not just physicians who are responsible for training these physicians, it’s the entire health system and on top of that, it’s the community because we learn from the patients,” she said. “My hope is that the community sees they are taking an active role in training the next generation of physicians who provide their care.”

