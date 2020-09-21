Health Department plans free flu-shot clinics in Fredericksburg region

Fauquier County: Thursday, Oct. 8 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton.

Culpeper County: Thursday, Oct. 15 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “it’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading” this fall and winter.

Patients who get severe cases of the flu use the same medical resources as those with the novel coronavirus—including hospital beds and respirators, doctors and nurses—and medical officials fear the “double whammy” could overwhelm health-care systems that already have been taxed from COVID-19.

“Since we do not yet have a vaccine for COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we protect ourselves against influenza,” said Jennifer Shiflett, nurse manager for the local health district. “Flu shots help protect you from getting the flu, and they have also been found to reduce the likelihood you will need to be hospitalized if you do become sick with the flu.”

In addition, officials with the local health district plan to use strategies learned from the flu clinics when COVID-19 vaccines become available and they hold similar free events to get people vaccinated against that virus.

