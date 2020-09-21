Health Department plans free flu-shot clinics in Fredericksburg region

In anticipation of what public-health officials worry could be a “twindemic”—the seasonal flu on top of COVID-19—the Rappahannock Area Health District is offering free flu shots in every locality.
The drive-thru community clinics are for people age 9 and older, and no pre-registration is required. All those attending are asked to wear facial coverings. At each site, 100 flu shots will be available.
Clinics are still being planned in Caroline and Stafford counties, but already have been scheduled in the following localities:
King George County: Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way.
Fredericksburg: Saturday, Oct. 3, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Hugh Mercer Elementary School, 2100 Cowan Blvd.
Spotsylvania County: Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Fire Co. 2, 11700 Volunteer Lane, Spotsylvania, near Livingston Elementary School.
More information is available by calling 540/899-4797.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which covers Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier counties, also is planning free drive-thru flu-shot clinics for ages 3 and older. Participants are asked to wear facial coverings.
Fauquier County: Thursday, Oct. 8 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton.
Culpeper County: Thursday, Oct. 15 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “it’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading” this fall and winter.
Patients who get severe cases of the flu use the same medical resources as those with the novel coronavirus—including hospital beds and respirators, doctors and nurses—and medical officials fear the “double whammy” could overwhelm health-care systems that already have been taxed from COVID-19.
“Since we do not yet have a vaccine for COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we protect ourselves against influenza,” said Jennifer Shiflett, nurse manager for the local health district. “Flu shots help protect you from getting the flu, and they have also been found to reduce the likelihood you will need to be hospitalized if you do become sick with the flu.”
In addition, officials with the local health district plan to use strategies learned from the flu clinics when COVID-19 vaccines become available and they hold similar free events to get people vaccinated against that virus.
