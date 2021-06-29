Health departments offering clinics in Fredericksburg area for childhood vaccines

More immunizations will be required of Virginia schoolchildren starting July 1, and local health departments are returning to some normal operations just in time.
“We’re looking forward to being back in the saddle and being fully operational,” said Nathan Cass, a public health nurse supervisor at the Stafford County Health Department. “We’re excited about being able to get back into the swing of things.”
Workers at health departments in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, have primarily focused on COVID-19 related services since March 2020. While the departments didn’t totally stop other vital services, such as clinics for family planning or childhood immunizations, they had to limit them to one event per week for the entire district.
Officials will be transitioning back to what Cass described as “a new normal” as they continue to offer the COVID-19 vaccine as well as resume their regular services in each health department. The timing couldn’t be better because effective Thursday, the state is requiring these additional immunizations for school admission:
- Kindergartners must have two properly spaced doses of the hepatitis A vaccine, or HAV, along with other required vaccines before entering school. The first HAV shot should be given at age 12 months or older.
- All rising seventh-graders must present proof of their first dose of the human papillomavirus vaccine or HPV; one booster of the tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis vaccine, Tdap; and their first dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine, MenACWY.
- All rising seniors need a booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine, MenACWY.
“Though so much of the last year has been focused on COVID-19, it is important to stay up to date on other recommended immunizations to protect yourself and your family and prevent outbreaks of other illnesses,” said Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, director of the local health district. “As we enter the middle of summer, now is a great time for parents to make a plan to ensure their students are immunized before returning to school in August or September.”
Vaccines are available from pediatricians, family physicians and pharmacies, often at no cost through health insurance benefits. RAHD officials encourage families with health insurance and a primary care provider to seek vaccines through their doctor’s office or a local pharmacy.
For those who don’t have that ability or access, the health district is holding a series of drive-thru immunization clinics at no cost. The vaccines Tdap, MenACWY and HPV will be available. Families with health insurance are asked to bring their insurance card, and a parent or guardian must be present for the child to be vaccinated.
Clinics are planned:
- Thursday, July 1, 5–7:30 p.m.: King George Middle School, 8246 Dahlgren Road, King George.
- Saturday, July 10, 8:30–11 a.m.: Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Highway, Spotsylvania.
- Thursday, July 15, 5–7:30 p.m.: Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, Stafford.
- Saturday, July 17, 8:30–11 a.m.: James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave., Fredericksburg.
- Thursday, July 22, 5–7:30 p.m.: Caroline Middle School, 13325 Devils Three Jump Road, Milford.
Vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinics will be held rain or shine.
In addition, each health department plans to offer weekly immunization clinics for children in July. The schedule hasn’t been set for August yet, Cass said, but probably will follow the same rotation.
Full-day immunization clinics will be held on Mondays in Spotsylvania, Tuesdays in Fredericksburg and Wednesdays in Stafford. Half-day clinics are scheduled on Tuesdays in King George and Wednesdays in Caroline.
A report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month said there was a “substantial decrease” in immunizations for children and adolescents from March to May 2020. Even though doses increased later that summer and fall, there wasn’t enough “to achieve catch-up coverage,” the report stated, “placing U.S. children and adolescents at risk for vaccine-preventable diseases.”
The study group encouraged health care providers to check the records of their pediatric and teenage patients and contact those who are behind schedule.
While there’s been controversy—and hesitancy—amid the COVID-19 vaccine, the same level of speculation doesn’t seem to exist with well-established childhood vaccinations that prevent diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella.
The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases reminds parents that these diseases have not gone away, they’ve just been prevented with vaccines.
