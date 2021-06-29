Health departments offering clinics in Fredericksburg area for childhood vaccines

Vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinics will be held rain or shine.

In addition, each health department plans to offer weekly immunization clinics for children in July. The schedule hasn’t been set for August yet, Cass said, but probably will follow the same rotation.

Full-day immunization clinics will be held on Mondays in Spotsylvania, Tuesdays in Fredericksburg and Wednesdays in Stafford. Half-day clinics are scheduled on Tuesdays in King George and Wednesdays in Caroline.

A report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month said there was a “substantial decrease” in immunizations for children and adolescents from March to May 2020. Even though doses increased later that summer and fall, there wasn’t enough “to achieve catch-up coverage,” the report stated, “placing U.S. children and adolescents at risk for vaccine-preventable diseases.”

The study group encouraged health care providers to check the records of their pediatric and teenage patients and contact those who are behind schedule.