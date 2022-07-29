Health district had 'hundreds of thousands of dollars' in unpaid bills

Officials with the Virginia Department of Health have stepped in to correct financial practices by the Rappahannock Area Health District after discovering the local office hadn’t paid “hundreds of thousands of dollars of invoices,” according to the RAHD director.

Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo said this week that health district officials discovered the unpaid invoices as they closed the books on the fiscal year, which ended June 30. After the health district paid the outstanding debt, Obasanjo said there was nothing left of federal money that had been assigned to the RAHD two years earlier. It was designated to pay contractors hired to perform various COVID-19 related duties, from investigating outbreaks to holding vaccine clinics.

Because all the money was gone, Obasanjo said the health district notified 71 contractors on July 11 that their jobs would end in two weeks. The state later supplied some other funding which allowed RAHD to hire back 19 positions.

Some of the financial practices that became problematic were put in place by RAHD leadership in March 2020, when the pandemic first began. That was 13 months before Obasanjo took over as director, but he said several times that the only finger pointing he would do would be at himself.

“I’m not going to second-guess how they made the decisions they made, given the rush of what was going on at the time,” Obasanjo said. “I’m going to take responsibility. Since I’ve been here, we could have and should have made some of these corrections.”

Federal funds, such as COVID-19 money from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for use in paying contractors, are given to the Virginia Department of Health which then passes the money down to the 35 health districts in the state, said Dr. Parham Jaberi, chief deputy commissioner of VDH’s Community Health Services.

“We expect the districts to manage (the funds),” said Jaberi, who’s responsible for centralized planning, oversight and management of programs and operations in the health districts.

Contractors aren’t hired individually by the state but are provided through agencies which are then paid by the local health districts, Jaberi said. His office heard about problems with the RAHD from an agency that hadn’t been paid.

State officials “on the business side of the house” worked with RAHD to track down and correct the problem when they realized the local health district “was operating in the red,” Jaberi said. However, catching up on all the bills meant there wasn’t any money left to continue the contracts—and some of those involved said they’d been told the contracts could last through spring or summer 2023.

However, contractors and VDH officials said both parties recognize their arrangement can be broken at any time, by employer or employee.

“That’s the nature of the business,” Jaberi said, adding the contractors “serve at the will of the agency. While no rules or laws were broken ... we know it would have been better to give them a longer notice.”

Obasanjo said problems stemmed from two key issues: the health district was using credit cards to pay agencies that provided contractors, and the fees from each transaction weren’t reflected on the district ledgers. Credit card fees typically amount to about 3% of the amount billed, but they built up over time, he said.

In addition, Obasanjo said because the health district’s finance office is so small, the task of tracking bills from the contractor fund was assigned to someone who had other primary duties.

Jaberi said the central office took corrective actions to make sure that didn’t happen again. Emails will be generated from invoices and sent both to the health district’s business office and the district director.

Obasanjo also said RAHD won’t be using credit cards to pay bills in the future, although Jaberi said the payment form is an option for health districts.

“No one did anything wrong or misused funds, it was the fact (invoices) were not paid on time,” Jaberi said. “Misuse is when money is used for wrong purpose. Nobody did that, the funds were used for the right purposes, the funds were used to meet the mission of the agency. What wasn’t done as well as it could have been was the tracking of expenses, I would say.”

Jaberi also said the need for contractors has diminished as the virus has waned and restrictions have been reduced. Better tracking of how much money remained would have allowed RAHD to give the contractors more notice, and for the contractors to possibly phase out some of their programs in the community, he said. But it wouldn’t have changed the ultimate outcome.

Angela Tillery, Jaberi’s assistant, said the central office “is asking that all districts take a look at their staff and start to scale back ... as COVID is starting to wind down. There will be contracts ending in every district.”

While Obasanjo said he preferred to focus on the solution rather than blame, he did say that “in any organization, stability definitely helps”—and there’s been a lot of turnover in senior management in the last two years at the RAHD.

When the pandemic began, the RAHD director at the time left and later found a position in the Richmond office. A former director was brought out of retirement to lead the agency—and did so for several months until he was ready to retire again. For a while, a director who also supervised a health district in the Charlottesville area oversaw activities at the RAHD.

Then, in April 2021, Obasanjo became the RAHD’s fourth director in 13 months.

He maintains the revolving door is not unique to the Fredericksburg area, but that across the nation, between 300 and 500 public health directors have retired, been fired or resigned since the pandemic began. Obasanjo himself is part of that group.

In July 2020, he resigned as a health district director in Georgia without providing any public reason for his departure. He hasn’t routinely spoken with The Free Lance–Star during his tenure in Fredericksburg, choosing instead to send written comments through a spokesperson. Likewise at public meetings, he’s often introduced himself, then turned the discussion over to a staff member.

He said this week that having a singular spotlight on who he is and what he does is not his “thing.”

“I think what we do is a big deal, but I don’t think I’m a big deal,” he said. “Getting into the paper is making the person a big deal.”