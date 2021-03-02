Health district reports 3 more Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 deaths, 102 new cases

Tuesday's COVID-19 update included 102 new cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District. The total district cases now stand at 23,022.

The total district cases include 9,620 in Stafford County; 8,341 in Spotsylvania County; 1,847 in Caroline County; 1,785 in Fredericksburg; and 1,429 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 4,075 cases in Culpeper County; 3,952 in Fauquier County; 1,849 in Orange County; and 1,114 in Westmoreland County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday’s report included an additional three deaths in the Fredericksburg area, increasing the total to 229 since March 2020.

The local deaths included black man in his 70s from Stafford and two women in their 80s, one a white Caroline resident at a long-term care facility and the other a black Spotsylvania resident.

Tuesday’s update added another 1,385 new cases and 160 new deaths across the state for a total of 578,559 cases and 8,943 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Scott Shenk

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.