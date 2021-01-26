Health district reports new high in Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 cases

Tuesday’s Rappahannock Area Health District update marked another daily high in positive cases with 362. There also were four more virus-related deaths reported in the district.

There have now been a total of 18,336 COVID-19-cases and 161 virus-related deaths reported in the district since the pandemic began.

The cumulative total of local cases included 7,489 in Stafford County; 6,820 in Spotsylvania County; 1,489 in Caroline County; 1,446 in Fredericksburg; and 1,122 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,655 cases in Culpeper County; 3,333 in Fauquier County; 1,461 in Orange County; and 966 in Westmoreland County.

Across Virginia, another 4,707 new cases and 93 new deaths were reported on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 483,326 cases and 6,174 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The new district daily high topped the 347 cases reported a week ago.

Stafford and Spotsylvania had the most new cases in Tuesday’s report, with 148 and 123 respectively.

The local deaths included two Stafford residents, one a white man in his 80s, who resided at a long-term care facility, and a white woman in her 70s. The other deaths were a Black man in his 70s from Caroline and a white man in his 40s from Spotsylvania.

— Scott Shenk

