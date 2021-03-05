Health district reports small uptick in Fredericksburg-area virus cases

Friday’s daily report from the Virginia Department of Health showed that another nine people in the Rappahannock Area Health District had tested positive for COVID-19.

In reality, there were 17 new cases reported—all in Spotsylvania County—but the lower overall total reflected decreases in other localities. Sometimes, cases are entered twice or in the wrong place, and when the mistakes are found during reviews, the numbers have to be adjusted, health officials said.

As of Friday, 23,116 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. That includes 9,649 cases in Stafford County; 8,402 in Spotsylvania County; 1,852 in Caroline County; 1,788 in Fredericksburg; and 1,425 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 4,118 cases in Culpeper County; 3,994 in Fauquier County; 1,869 in Orange County; and 1,122 in Westmoreland County.

Across Virginia, another 1,652 new cases and 71 new deaths were reported on Friday for a cumulative total of 583,060 cases and 9,428 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson