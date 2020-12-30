Health official says any interaction with others outside household is 'too risky'

In the most blunt terms he’s ever used in a town hall setting. Dr. Mike McDermott of Mary Washington Healthcare told a virtual audience Tuesday night that being with others outside the household is more dangerous now than it’s ever been during the pandemic.

“Stay at home for as long as you can, do not interact with other humans, even at small periods of time, it’s too risky,” said McDermott, the health care system’s CEO. “You have to assume that almost every other human out there has COVID-19.”

He added that people should be masked, both indoors and outdoors when they're around others, and that any activity beyond a person’s household could be problematic, especially dining out. “You should not be eating out at restaurants right now because sharing a meal indoors with other strangers is extraordinarily dangerous.”

MWHC’s event came days before the public gets ready to celebrate a presumably toned-down version of New Year’s Eve—and as frontline hospital workers are being pushed to the limit, said hospital officials. This week, Stafford Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital, which has treated the bulk of local patients during the pandemic, have had 74 to 78 patients with COVID-19 each day.