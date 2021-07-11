Health officials address COVID-19 vaccine's information campaign

About 60 percent of Virginians have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state health department. The rate is lower in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. About 46 percent of the district’s entire population has gotten one shot.

Dr. Danny Avula directs health departments in Richmond and Henrico County and was picked earlier this year to lead the state’s vaccine rollout. As demands from that appointment have waned, he’s put on scrubs once more and has gone back to working with patients when he can, Avula said during the webinar.

He regularly asks people about the vaccine and why they haven’t gotten inoculated. One woman told him she was glad to get her child vaccinated, but because of her faith, she didn’t feel the need to do so. She said she trusted God that if she got COVID-19, then so be it, he told the group.

Avula said health care providers need to listen to their patients to realize that people “are coming from vastly backgrounds and life experiences” and that the issue is particularly divisive among the religious community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}