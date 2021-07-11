 Skip to main content
Health officials address COVID-19 vaccine's information campaign
As variant rises, vaccine plan targets ‘movable middle’

A nursing student administers the Moderna vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV in Las Vegas.

 File / John Locher / Associated Press

The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including efforts to get people vaccinated, has produced “the largest information campaign the world has ever conducted,” said Dr. Joe Smyser, CEO of a public health nonprofit in Washington.

It’s also resulted in an equally colossal amount of incorrect information, Smyser said last week during an online session organized by the Virginia Department of Health. Participants talked about disinformation, the act of deliberately misleading people with inaccurate data, as well as misinformation, the act of passing along something that’s equally false but not because the sharer necessarily wants to deceive people.

Health officials face a challenge in helping people determine fact from fiction, the panelists said. Smyser, who leads The Public Good Projects, has discovered people are more likely to listen to those they know and trust—doctors and faith leaders, friends and neighbors.

“It really is the messenger who’s more important than the message,” said Smyser who believes groups formed to expand vaccinations must include more community and neighborhood leaders around the table. “That’s a very crystal clear message from the pandemic.”

When the COVID-19 vaccine was first introduced seven months ago, there was a communitywide clamor for shots. Now that the supply has far exceeded demand, health officials are finding they literally can’t give it away, and the United States is sending thousands of doses to third-world countries.

About 60 percent of Virginians have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state health department. The rate is lower in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. About 46 percent of the district’s entire population has gotten one shot.

Dr. Danny Avula directs health departments in Richmond and Henrico County and was picked earlier this year to lead the state’s vaccine rollout. As demands from that appointment have waned, he’s put on scrubs once more and has gone back to working with patients when he can, Avula said during the webinar.

He regularly asks people about the vaccine and why they haven’t gotten inoculated. One woman told him she was glad to get her child vaccinated, but because of her faith, she didn’t feel the need to do so. She said she trusted God that if she got COVID-19, then so be it, he told the group.

Avula said health care providers need to listen to their patients to realize that people “are coming from vastly backgrounds and life experiences” and that the issue is particularly divisive among the religious community.

While many may be “dug in and not likely to get vaccinated,” Avula said “there’s still a movable middle who are not sure and they need to be assured by people they trust.”

He encouraged providers to asks patients about their concerns and to answer their questions. Those with a “sphere of influence,” whether that’s on social media or in the community, should use their voices to share accurate information, Avula said.

And share it often, Smyser added.

“People need to hear something again and again from a trusted source,” he said. “It’s not one interaction with the pastor that’s going to convince them, it’s the 15th interaction.”

Panelists cited a survey from Kaiser Family Foundation in which people listed reasons for not getting vaccinated. The most popular were possible side effects and the vaccine’s newness, which were cited among 53 percent of respondents. Another 43 percent said they just don’t want it, and 38 percent said they don’t trust the government or think they need the vaccine.

“What’s lost in the issue of vaccine hesitancy is that many people can’t really articulate a strong reason as to why” they don’t want to get vaccinated, said Dr. Glen Nowak, who directs the University of Georgia’s Grady College’s Center for Health and Risk Communications. “They just have an emotional or visceral response to vaccines.”

Some of those emotions may be based on past experiences. Other people may simply not be engaged and are more vaccine apathetic than hesitant, Nowak added.

Because stories often drive emotions, Avula suggested that health care providers share their experiences of dealing with COVID-19.

“If you’ve had patients who’ve passed away or you’ve worked in facilities with those who are severely ill, share those stories,” Avula said. “For a lot of people, they don’t have that up close and personal experience of how this disease can be.”

The panelists also cited figures from the state and nation that showed up to 99 percent of people who continue to get infected are not vaccinated.

“We know it is a lifesaving intervention,” Avula added.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

VACCINE DEATHS, RISKS

A “national early warning system” that detects possible safety problems with vaccines has received 5,946 reports of death among people who received COVID-19 vaccines.

The deaths were reported after 331 million doses were administered in the United States from mid-December to the first week of July. They represent .0018 percent of doses given, according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS.

The system was established in 1990 and “is a passive reporting system,” meaning it relies on individuals to submit reports of their experiences. VAERS is managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Its website is available at vaers.hhs.gov.

VAERS is not designed to determine if vaccines cause problems but to detect any unusual or unexpected patterns which might indicate an issue, according to the website. When that occurs, VAERS provides the CDC and FDA with information that more work and evaluation is necessary to assess a possible safety concern.

“Reports of death after the COVID-19 vaccination are rare,” the CDC states. However, the FDA requires health-care providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccinations, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause, according to VAERS. Reviews of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy and medical records, have not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines, but do show a “plausible” relationship in one instance with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, VAERS stated.

It’s been linked to thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS, a rare condition of blood clots with low platelets, which has caused deaths.

Other reports on the CDC website about adverse effects from the COVID-19 vaccine include:

  • Anaphylaxis or a severe allergic reaction has occurred in approximately 2 to 5 people per million vaccinated in the United States.
  • Blood clots or TTS were confirmed in 38 people who got the J&J vaccine among more than 12.6 million doses given. Women under 50 should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event, according to the CDC. There have been two confirmed cases of the condition involving the Moderna vaccine, after more than 318 million doses in the United States.
  • Reports of myocarditis and pericarditis—inflammation of the heart muscle or the outer lining of the heart—have been received about 971 people ages 30 and younger. Most cases involved the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, particularly in male adolescents and young teens. After follow-up reports, including reviews of medical records, the CDC and FDA confirmed 594 cases of one type of heart-related inflammation or another. The CDC continues to investigate, according to VAERS.

Those who have an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine—or any vaccine—are urged to contact their health-care providers and to report the incident on the VAERS website. Information is provided in English and Spanish.

Like any medication, any vaccine can cause side effects, according to the Mayo Clinic. Usually, side effects are minor and include a fever and soreness at the injection site, but rare and serious side effects are possible, such as allergic reactions or neurological problems.

—Cathy Dyson

