Health officials ask vaccinated residents to update info

Local health officials are asking residents who’ve already been vaccinated to update their records on the state’s centralized registration system, even if they’ve only received the first of two doses.

When people are vaccinated, their names and addresses are entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System. Then, the Virginia Department of Health keeps a running tally on its website of how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered by each locality and across the state.

That system is different from the registration site at vaccinate.virginia.gov. Residents from across Virginia sign up for the vaccine on that website, and local health districts draw from names listed there when it’s time to schedule a vaccination clinic.

For various reasons, some people who’ve already gotten their shots are listed as unvaccinated on the registration site, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist for the Rappahannock Area Health District. That’s why health officials are asking residents to verify their information for correct spellings and to make sure their names are listed the same way on both the registration site and the immunization registry.