Health officials in Virginia, Fredericksburg area prepare for COVID-19 boosters

Even with the breakthrough cases, the majority—between 97 percent and 98 percent—of all cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state are among the unvaccinated, according to the state health department.

Avula stressed that “the sense of urgency or emergency is very different than what we experienced when people had no protection from the virus.” He said protection doesn’t drop off overnight and if people get a third dose several weeks after they reach the eight-month mark, they’ll still have a high degree of protection against severe consequences.

“When their turn comes up, they can approach that in a relaxed way and go to a provider in their community,” he said.

In terms of the state having the ability to give third shots to the vaccinated—and to continue to provide first doses to those who haven’t been inoculated—Avula said the “capacity numbers are really assuring.” The highest number of eligible Virginians will hit their eight-month mark in late December. That’s when about 320,000 people, who got their second doses in late April, will be able to roll up their sleeves for a third shot.