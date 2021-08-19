Health officials in Virginia, Fredericksburg area prepare for COVID-19 boosters

Eligible Fredericksburg-area residents could start getting COVID-19 booster shots in mid-September, if all the necessary approvals are granted, but that doesn’t mean people will face the same chaos and confusion as the first go-round.
“This will be a different scenario than what we saw from December to March when there was not enough supply,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator. “The federal government has reassured us that supply is not an issue, that we have enough vaccines for a third dose for every American.”
Avula held a press briefing on Thursday, the day after the White House announced a proposal to provide free, third doses against COVID-19 to fully vaccinated Americans. The booster shots—which would be the same dose and formula as the first two shots of Moderna or Pfizer—could begin as early as Sept. 15, pending approvals from several federal health agencies.
The boosters are recommended eight months after the second dose. Because health care workers and nursing home residents were the first in Virginia to get vaccinated, they would be the first eligible for the third shot next month.
Avula pointed out that this proposal is different from the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention recommendation last week concerning people with compromised immune systems. It stated that those undergoing cancer treatments or taking medications that suppress the immune system, untreated HIV patients or organ transplant recipients, need three shots of vaccine to get the proper amount of antibodies to mount a defense against the virus.
The immunocompromised are eligible for their third shots immediately.
State officials, along with workers in health districts through Virginia, are beginning to make plans for distributing third shots to the general public, Avula said.
The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, anticipates returning to the type of large-scale vaccination clinics that were held this winter and early spring.
“We should know more as we head into September,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer. She said additional clinics also may be needed next month if a vaccine becomes available for children ages 5–11.
CDC officials on Wednesday outlined the need for a booster based on three major points, Avula said. Several studies are showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness against getting the infection is decreasing over time, particularly in the wake of the highly contagious delta variant.
However, the vaccines remain effective against what Avula called “severe consequences” such as hospitalization and death. Across Virginia, 4.7 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Of that total, 4,056 people had what’s called breakthrough cases and became infected with the virus. Symptoms were bad enough for 233 people to require hospitalization, and 52 people died.
Even with the breakthrough cases, the majority—between 97 percent and 98 percent—of all cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state are among the unvaccinated, according to the state health department.
Avula stressed that “the sense of urgency or emergency is very different than what we experienced when people had no protection from the virus.” He said protection doesn’t drop off overnight and if people get a third dose several weeks after they reach the eight-month mark, they’ll still have a high degree of protection against severe consequences.
“When their turn comes up, they can approach that in a relaxed way and go to a provider in their community,” he said.
In terms of the state having the ability to give third shots to the vaccinated—and to continue to provide first doses to those who haven’t been inoculated—Avula said the “capacity numbers are really assuring.” The highest number of eligible Virginians will hit their eight-month mark in late December. That’s when about 320,000 people, who got their second doses in late April, will be able to roll up their sleeves for a third shot.
During the height of the vaccination effort—even when there weren’t mass clinics being held—Virginia pharmacies, medical offices, health departments and hospital systems were able to dispense more than 525,000 shots in a given week, Avula said. That includes first and second doses and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Health officials haven’t determined if those receiving the J&J vaccine should get a booster shot.
Even though this week’s headlines have been all about booster shots, Avula also stressed that “people getting that first dose is actually way more important in the long run.” He said the state is seeing an uptick in vaccinations as the delta variant spreads through unvaccinated communities across the country.
Even though it’s not clear how many positive tests are put through the extensive process to determine which variant is at play, Avula said people should “assume the delta strain is the dominant strain … and we should do the things we know to do to protect against it.”
