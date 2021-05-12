Health officials make it easier for people to get vaccines

In addition, health districts are no longer insisting that people get their second dose from the same provider they got their first. As long as both doses are of the same vaccine brand, patients can go to whatever provider they like, according to the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County.

“The two doses of Pfizer vaccine should be given 21 days apart, and the two doses of Moderna vaccine 28 days apart,” stated a weekly report from Three Rivers. “If that is not possible, the second dose for each vaccine may be scheduled up to 42 days after the first dose.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine involves only one dose.

The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, used to schedule separate clinics for those getting first and second doses. Now, those who need the second shot can walk into any of the district’s first-dose clinics and be seen, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist.

The proper time must have elapsed since the first dose, and walk-in second doses will be based on supply. That means if someone comes in up to an hour before the clinic ends, “we cannot guarantee we will be able to vaccinate them,” she said.