Health officials make it easier for people to get vaccines

Earlier restrictions regarding how and when people could get into vaccination clinics have changed dramatically as the supply of COVID-19 vaccines has increased—and demand has decreased.
Early on, appointments were such a must that most clinics had police nearby to make sure nobody showed up unannounced and demanded to be inoculated. That happened once in the Rappahannock Area Health District, forcing health officials to add security details to each event.
But appointments haven’t been needed since the calendar flipped from April to May. Anyone can walk into any clinic offered by health districts throughout the state—as well as some pharmacies and grocery stores—and roll up their sleeves for a free vaccine. Places that do require appointments usually have slots open the same or next day.
People can plug their address into vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccines.gov to find locations that offer whichever vaccine—Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson—they’d like to take. The state’s call center also can help schedule appointments for those who don’t have broadband access. The center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the number is 877/829-4682.
While it’s not difficult for anyone who wants a vaccine to find an appointment, the state continues to give priority to those in the first phases: the elderly, those with underlying conditions and essential workers.
In addition, health districts are no longer insisting that people get their second dose from the same provider they got their first. As long as both doses are of the same vaccine brand, patients can go to whatever provider they like, according to the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County.
“The two doses of Pfizer vaccine should be given 21 days apart, and the two doses of Moderna vaccine 28 days apart,” stated a weekly report from Three Rivers. “If that is not possible, the second dose for each vaccine may be scheduled up to 42 days after the first dose.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine involves only one dose.
The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, used to schedule separate clinics for those getting first and second doses. Now, those who need the second shot can walk into any of the district’s first-dose clinics and be seen, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist.
The proper time must have elapsed since the first dose, and walk-in second doses will be based on supply. That means if someone comes in up to an hour before the clinic ends, “we cannot guarantee we will be able to vaccinate them,” she said.
Those who received their first doses somewhere besides a RAHD event also can walk into a district-sponsored clinic and get help finding a place to get the second shot. Health officials will verify the date of the first inoculation, and it’s always helpful for people to bring their vaccination card with them so officials can add their second-dose information, Chamberlin said.
More than 160,000 Virginians got a first dose of vaccine, but didn’t follow it up with a second dose within the prescribed period, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said in late April. At the time, that was almost 10 percent of the vaccinated population.
“That’s a large chunk,” he said, adding officials are “kind of digging in” to determine the reasons for it.
Early on, providers were hesitant to make a second appointment after the first dose was given because the vaccine supply was so limited at that time. That may be why some people missed the second dose, Avula said.
Others may not have been that enthusiastic about the vaccine or perhaps they suffered slight side effects in reaction to the first dose and didn’t want the next dose “because a lot of people say the second dose has worse side effects,” Avula said.
Operators at the state call center are reaching out by phone and email to schedule those who need second doses, he said.
As of Wednesday, 47 percent of Virginia’s population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That’s higher than the 39 percent rate in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
