Health officials report 62 new COVID cases, no new deaths in Fredericksburg region

LOCAL CASES OF COVID-19

Another 62 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District, according to Friday’s report, for a cumulative total of 22,264 cases.

The count includes 9,312 cases in Stafford County; 8,070 in Spotsylvania County; 1,774 in Caroline County; 1,722 in Fredericksburg; and 1,386 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,998 cases in Culpeper County; 3,835 in Fauquier County; 1,779 in Orange County; and 1,097 in Westmoreland County.

Across Virginia, another 2,034 new cases and eight new deaths were reported Friday for a cumulative total of 559,930 cases and 7,098 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson