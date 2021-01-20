Health officials warn about possible virus/vaccine scam

As if there isn’t enough anxiety about COVID-19 and the wait for the vaccine, local health officials are raising the alarm about a possible scam related to both.
Rappahannock Area Health District officials were told someone in Spotsylvania County recently went door to door, asking people about the virus and if they’re scheduled to be vaccinated. The person apparently identified himself or herself as a Virginia Department of Health employee.
Local health officials stress that they’re not knocking on doors for any reason. Given their duties—investigating the surging numbers of new virus cases and working through details of the vaccine rollout—making cold calls would not be an efficient use of time, said Allison Balmes–John, health district spokesperson.
“If you were to receive a visit from somebody identifying themselves as a VDH employee, reach out to your local law enforcement,” she said. “We are not sending folks door to door to do any kind of checking.”
The health district eventually hopes to send out teams to vaccinate homebound residents, but that’s not happening yet, she said. And, no health official would visit without an appointment.
News of a possible scam comes as the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, continues to deal with more infections, most likely the fallout of people gathering for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.
The district’s seven-day average shows 276 new cases each day—the highest since the pandemic began, according to the health district’s weekly update, distributed each Wednesday. Virus patients being treated in the three local hospitals also have risen in the last week and stood at 115 people on Wednesday, according to the RAHD report.
Another local resident also has been added to the growing death toll. A Stafford Black man, age 80-plus, became the 146th local person to die from COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
His death was the 27th reported locally since the new year began. Likewise, another 54 residents of the local district have been hospitalized since Jan. 1.
However, the area’s three hospitals—Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital—treat patients beyond those who live in the health district. For that reason, the number of district residents hospitalized is lower than the number of patients being treated in those facilities.
In the midst of the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths, health officials are working to schedule vaccination appointments for residents, but the supply is not meeting the demand, Balmes–John said. That’s happening locally and across the state and nation.
Local health district officials said they have enough doses to vaccinate people scheduled this week, but “we are assessing our capacity for next week,” she said.
As of Wednesday, about 33,000 local residents had filled out various online surveys, expressing interest in getting vaccinated. Some people probably filled out a survey more than once, and Balmes–John asked people not to do that as it just slows down the system.
She reminded people that once they fill out the survey, they are added to the list of those who want to be vaccinated. When “it is your turn,” health district officials will contact people, using information provided in the surveys, to schedule appointments.
Those who haven’t already filled out a survey can go to vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock and fill out the appropriate form. Those currently eligible for vaccines are people 65 and older; those 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk; and essential workers in tier 1b as well as health care workers from tier 1a who haven’t been vaccinated already.
Officials are pleading with the public for patience, as residents wait their turn for the vaccine, and continued precautionary measures as cases continue to rise. They advise people to stay home as much as they can and to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently when they’re out in public.
“We know people are tired,” Balmes–John said. “We just need to hang in there for a little while longer while we get things under control and simultaneously schedule the vaccine.”
