Hearing on proposed Lake Anna RV park in Spotsylvania continues this week

Spotsylvania resident John Conway, who lives on a farm with his wife, said the nearby proposed RV park would bring problems to the area, echoing more than 40 other residents who spoke during Wednesday’s public hearing.

The Spotsylvania County Planning Commission will resume consideration Wednesday of a controversial proposal to build an RV park along the shores of Lake Anna, two weeks after it began a public hearing on a special-use permit application.

The Planning Commission suspended the Nov. 17 hearing after more than four hours of reports and comments on the RV park plan pushed the meeting past midnight. Staff had begun the process of reading more than 200 letters sent to the county.

Those readings will continue Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Holbert Building. The Planning Commission then will then determine whether to recommend approval to the Board of Supervisors, which has the final say.

The proposal calls for a special-use permit to open a camp or recreational area with 300 recreational vehicle sites and other amenities on a 135 acres along Lake Anna in the county’s Livingston District.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 13,000-acre manmade lake, which cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant, encompasses Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties. The property is located along Days Bridge Road near U.S. 522.