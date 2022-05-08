Hearing to address Spotsylvania water, sewer fee hikes

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday on proposed water and sewer rate increases in Spotsylvania County.

County staff presented the proposal to the Board of Supervisors in March.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 4:30 p.m., but the public hearing will be held at or after 6:30 p.m.

Spotsylvania’s water and sewer rates were last adjusted in 2016, covering fiscal years 2018 through 2020. The connection fees used to fund infrastructure costs were last updated in 2008.

The county uses utilities revenue to cover debt on past projects and to fund improvements to infrastructure, and the county has a lot of work scheduled.

According to the March staff presentation, the county has 33,000 water accounts and 32,000 sewer accounts, which are served by three wastewater treatment plants, two water plants and three reservoirs. The system has 47 pump stations, seven water tanks and more than 1,200 miles of pipes.

According to the proposal, customer user rates “are changing very little.”

For example, for the first 2,000 gallons used each month the water rate would increase from the current $1.23 per 1,000 gallons used to $1.25 in fiscal year 2025. The sewer rate would increase from $2.35 to $2.40.

The debt service fees would also rise under the new plan.

The debt fees for water and sewer are the same: $6.59. Under the proposal, the fee would increase to $8.26 in fiscal 2023, $10.18 in fiscal 2024, and $13.50 in fiscal 2025.

The overall cost for Spotsylvania’s average water and sewer customer (based on 4,300 gallons per month) totals $55.03. If the proposed rates and fees are approved, the cost will increase to $59.49 in fiscal 2023, followed by $64.59 and $72.50 over the following two years.

Even with the increases, the county’s water and sewer costs seem to be in line with other, similar localities in Virginia.

According to the staff report, the 2025 cost for the average county customer would be less than the 2022 cost in Albemarle County and slightly more than the 2022 cost in Stafford County.

The county plans to use the additional funds to pay for infrastructure improvements.

Plant projects account for 78% of the county’s four-year capital improvement projects water system budget, according to the staff presentation. Included in those projects are expansions and upgrades to the Motts Run and Massaponax wastewater treatment plants and the FMC wastewater plant decommissioning.

The Motts Run project has a $94 million budget, and the Massaponax plant upgrades will cost $108 million. Decommissioning the FMC plant will cost $5.5 million and switching that service to the expanded Massaponax plant will cost $29.5 million. The county also plans to spend another $19 million on Harrison Road and Leavells Road water line improvements and $8.9 million on improvements in Thornburg.

