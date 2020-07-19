Tumultuous rain—so heavy that volunteer Lori Deem couldn’t see across the road—didn’t stop the King George Fall Festival. Neither did the threat of anthrax or fear generated in the wake of the D.C. sniper attacks.
“The show must go on is in our DNA,” said Wendi Wynn, president of the festival’s committee.
But this year, King George residents, parade participants, craft vendors and visitors from surrounding states won’t be able to gather near the county courthouse on the second Saturday in October. Organizers were “heartbroken,” Wynn said, when they reached the conclusion to cancel the county’s premier event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will not put our community in harm’s way,” Wynn said in a press release.
Most of those who posted on the event’s Facebook page thanked the committee members for making what one commenter described as a “difficult but wise” decision. But not all were in agreement. Another called the decision “bull[expletive].” He also posted a flashing “Thanks for Nothing” sign and wrote: “Happy 300th KG, I guess.”
Across the region, country and globe, COVID-19 has brought elements of the economy, as well as favorite activities, to a screeching halt. The closures are particularly keen in King George County, where organizers had planned at least one observation each month during 2020 to celebrate the county’s 300th anniversary.
Before the virus wreaked so much havoc, King George was able to recognize the impact of education in the last three centuries as well as a President’s Day Celebration at Belle Grove Plantation, the birthplace of James Madison. It also held an event honoring the late Ann Hopewell Smoot, who established the Smoot Memorial Library 50 years ago.
But every other tricentennial event, from a community-wide Easter sunrise service to programs highlighting the impact of farming or the beauty of nearby rivers, trails and parks, has been put on hold.
The fate of the fireworks event—originally planned for the Fourth of July but pushed back to Sept. 19—will be announced, probably next week, said a spokeperson at the Navy base at Dahlgren. The facility will host the event, so it’s the Navy’s call to continue the show as planned or postpone it.
In the meantime, King George residents who’ve been instrumental in bringing the festival to their neighbors will cherish memories of the event, which started in 1954 to raise money for a firetruck for the King George Volunteer Fire Department.
Deem, the volunteer who thought she was going to drown during one particularly wet Saturday, has been involved for 25 years. On the day of what felt like a monsoon, she and another volunteer with the Dahlgren Rescue Squad concluded, about 7:30 that morning, that people wouldn’t be safe parading in such weather.
Just then, the committee chair—the late Tommy Burrell Jr., who held the post from 2004–15, longer than anyone else—came driving up. He “smiled that wonderful smile of his” and asked if she needed an umbrella. No, she said, “We need to cancel.”
He laughed and said it would be fine. A few entries backed out of the parade, but most hung in there, Deem said.
“With God as my witness, the rain stopped at 10:55 a.m. [five minutes before the parade started], cleared up until about 1, and then started raining again after the parade was over,” Deem said. “I have not lived that down to this day.”
The Fall Festival has been a must-do for many King George residents, who’ve watched generations of their families help organize it, participate in the parade and beauty pageants or assist with preparation of food or run the kids games, set up in the parking lot at King George High School.
Dee Strauss has done all of the above. Her aunt, Dina Schoenthal Butcher, was crowned queen of the Fall Festival in 1963, then her daughter, Kathryn Strauss, took the prize 50 years later.
Dee Strauss’ grandfather and father helped prepare the barbecue—their secret was in the sauce—until she and her DECA students at the high school took over, from 2003 to 2014. Then, food trucks came on the scene because “the festival had gotten so big, and the pit where the meat was cooked became so deteriorated that the Health Department would not approve of its use,” she said.
Strauss often returned home in October, for the festival, during the 20 years she lived in Blacksburg, and she’d watch the parade from Elwood and Jane Mason’s yard. Strauss is sorry to say that she missed the event the year Sen. John Warner and his new wife, Elizabeth Taylor, participated—and stopped at the Masons for a visit and a beverage.
Strauss is one of three committee members, along with Wynn and Priscilla Owens Morgan, who followed their parents’ footsteps into helping with the event. Wynn’s two daughters, Gracelynn and Wrayne, also “consider the King George Fall Festival a family and community tradition,” Wynn said.
Both have attended the parades as cheerleaders, from elementary school until they graduated from high school. They also rode with their grandmother, Leola Dennison, when she was 2009’s festival guest of honor.
With all the history, traditions and family memories wrapped up in the Fall Festival, “it was such a hard decision to make” to cancel it this year, Wynn said, adding the committee consulted with other county officials, partners and first responders.
The ever-positive Strauss—who punctuates many sentences in her emails with double or triple exclamation points—said this year’s cancellation will benefit the 2021 festival.
“Please know that next year’s event will be so awesome that we are taking two years to put it together!!!” she wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.