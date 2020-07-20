The heat wave continues this week in Fredericksburg.
One indication of how hot and sticky it’s been are the morning low temperature readings around the area. Stafford Regional Airport’s rural location (on the side of a hill surrounded by vegetation) tends to be a cooler spot but even that weather station started out this – Monday – morning at 75 degrees (F). Meanwhile the more urban University of Mary Washington thermometer only dropped to 79 degrees this morning (yesterday’s low was 78 there).
Thus given that warm start to the day this afternoon will be hot once again. Both Shannon Airport and Stafford Regional Airport topped out at 101 degrees Sunday and that figure may be exceeded today. Another Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 8:00 p.m. this evening as indicated by the orange shading on the left graphic panel. (The magenta shade along the margins of the Chesapeake Bay represent Excessive Heat Warnings - even more dangerous to people - due to the higher humidity expected near the water.)
Meanwhile the right graphic panel indicates that almost all of Virginia is under a Marginal Risk – level 1 out of 5 – for severe storms today. In fact Fredericksburg will be under a Marginal Risk for severe weather through at least Wednesday of this week. An extremely unstable atmosphere coupled with a boundary (I hesitate to call it a “cold” front) flirting with northern Virginia will give rise to afternoon thunderstorms each day. Given the hot air and dry soil some rain would be desirable but the potential collateral damage from strong thunderstorms may not be welcome.
Tuesday and Wednesday both have excellent chances of seeing more triple digit temperatures in and around Fredericksburg. Morning lows both days will again only sag into the mid- to upper 70s so little heat relief will be felt. Taking active measures to stay cool will be very important this week as well as checking on neighbors and keeping an eye on pets.
And, as always, folks should have more than one method of receiving weather warnings (NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps, family contacts, etc). If a storm approaches take shelter in a sturdy building and remember that if thunder can be heard there’s always a danger from lightning even if it isn’t raining at your location. “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.