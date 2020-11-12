Heavy rain closes Fredericksburg-area roads, schools

More than 2 inches of rain has fallen in the Fredericksburg area since Wednesday, leading to closures and standing water on dozens of area roads early Thursday.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation's 511 data, Caroline County had 29 roads either closed or with standing water Thursday morning, including areas on U.S. 1 and Interstate 95.
Because of flooded or dangerous roads, Caroline County schools are closed Thursday.
Employees are on a Code 3, which means essential personnel report.
Students are encouraged to use this inclement weather day to review assignments, complete any missing work and study for upcoming tests/quizzes," states the school system's website.
Schools in Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George counties canceled in-person learning Thursday.
In Spotsylvania County, 12 roads were either closed or had standing water.
Areas of U.S. 1 in both counties also had standing water or were closed.
Eighteen Orange County roads were impacted by high water.
Five roads in King George County have high water or are closed. One road, Caledon Road near Cottonwood Court, was closed because of a downed tree.
As of 8:30 a.m., the University of Mary Washington Weather Station reported that 2.4 inches of rain had fallen in the area since Wednesday.
Rain is expected to continue falling throughout the day Thursday and early Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a flood warning for the area.
