Heavy rain floods Fredericksburg region's roads

A flash flood alert was issued for the area, and rain was expected to continue falling into Saturday.

The rainfall led to some local road closures Friday, including Brooke Road in Stafford County and Orange Plank Road at the Spotsylvania and Orange county line. High water closed a section of U.S. 17 in Caroline near A.P. Hill.

Fredericksburg closed its City Dock Friday because of rising water.

By 5 p.m. a half dozen roads were flooded in King George County, including State Route 218. Other roads in Caroline and Madison were also flooded.

In Westmoreland County, high water flooded State Route 3, closing a section of the highway west of Montross, VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release Friday. No nearby detour route could be used initially because of secondary road flooding, so drivers had to use State Route 360 and U.S. 17 and go through Tappahannock. A closer detour route was opened later Friday afternoon.