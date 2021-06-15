Heavy rain, sewage spills prompts shutdown of oyster, clam harvest in parts of Northern Neck

More than 3.5 million gallons of raw sewage diluted by floodwater poured into creeks in Westmoreland and King George counties over the weekend, causing state officials to temporarily shut down the harvest of oysters and clams in the area.

The temporary measure started Monday and will end July 5, according to the Virginia Department of Health. It affects shellfish only, not crabs or fish, in portions of Monroe Bay in Colonial Beach, Mattox Creek in Westmoreland and Rosier Creek in Westmoreland and King George.

An estimated 8 inches of rain fell in the Northern Neck on Friday, and the deluge overwhelmed operations at the Colonial Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant, said Adam Wood, a manager with the state health department’s Division of Shellfish Safety. Two different releases of sewage later occurred as the “influx of rain flushed out the whole system,” Wood said.

The plant that should have deposited treated affluent into Monroe Creek ended up releasing the chemical treatments as well as all the untreated waste into the water. Monroe Creek feeds into Monroe Bay, which then feeds into Mattox and Rosier creeks.