Heavy virus load forces Fredericksburg-area health officials to prioritize cases

So many people in the Rappahannock Area Health District—and across Virginia—have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks that public health officials are having to prioritize which cases they investigate.

The Virginia Department of Health announced new guidelines on Monday that allow local health officials to decide whose cases will get immediate investigation and contact tracing—and who may not be contacted at all. The switch comes in the wake of unprecedented increases in COVID-19 cases and will help health officials “deploy resources where they will have the most impact,” said Dr. M. Norman Oliver, the state’s health commissioner.

“As you can see, that’s a big shift,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. “I think it’s important for the community to be aware of this because it means that every person who tests positive for the virus may not get a call from the health department.”

Dr. Wade Kartchner, who directs the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, put it this way:

“When the number of cases reaches substantial levels such as they are now, local health departments have to prioritize their time to talk to the people most at risk,” he wrote in an email update.