HEDELT: A breath of hope in the cool, fresh air of a summer bike ride

Something felt unusual Sunday morning when I went out for a nice bike ride and a cool breeze raised goosebumps on my arm.
And though it took me a while to figure it out, that cool breeze was encouraging in a way that went beyond being comforting and refreshing on a sunny summer day.
I was probably halfway through my ride when I realized what was giving me a small shot of happiness and hope wasn’t the cool air itself, but the realization that we’re close to leaving summer behind.
And in this horrid year, any sign of progress is welcome.
Let me say as I’ve said before: I’m not suffering the way many are, so I can’t say the virus has made my life a challenge.
I still have a job, I haven’t come down with COVID-19 and our immediate family has coped fairly well so far. I’m not asking for—nor do I deserve—sympathy. Still, I wouldn’t call 2020 peachy.
I’m probably not alone in my desire to put 2020 in the rear view and get to next year, with the hope that things will be normal, if possible.
For a long time, I got scared if anyone in our family had to go out for anything. And for a long time, just about everything was either canceled or hard to find. It wasn’t life-threatening, but not pleasant, either.
The abject fear that touching a doorknob or grocery bag could result in death eased after a while, though in our family it’s been replaced with a general nervousness and a determination to stay careful.
As summer arrived, we gave up on going out to eat, taking a vacation, joining friends to socialize or actually going into the office to work.
It meant that life was limited to the inside of our house or the corners of our yard, which isn’t really challenging, but can get boring.
Now, slowly, we’re starting to venture out a bit more. We’ve gone to lunch in restaurants on occasion and entered businesses when necessary to get things done, though always with a mask and a fear of lingering too long or getting too close to anyone else.
As someone who’s covered the pandemic, I’ve talked to doctors, ICU nurses and others on the front lines of the fight. I know deep down that it’s no joke. And it’s downright dangerous when it becomes a political talking point.
People are still dying, and no, they are not all in nursing homes or in their 80s or all suffering from underlying conditions. A recent story in our paper noted that there are many more people needing treatment for COVID in area hospitals than there were weeks ago, surely a sign that reopening anything comes with a cost.
The tough thing about being in the midst of a dangerous pandemic is that it’s easy to let your guard down. That applies whether you’re talking about sending kids back to college or letting people sit elbow to elbow at sporting events.
We all want to be able to do those things again, very much. But it’s downright dangerous to ignore the warnings and advice of public health experts and medical personnel. Participating in some of those activities could set us back weeks or even months in the battle to get COVID-19 numbers down to manageable levels.
I’d rather we all stay careful and make it alive and well to 2021 and the vaccine we’re all praying for. Sunday’s cool breeze gave me the sign that we’re closer to what hopefully will be an easier time.
Until then, no reopening calculus is acceptable to me that factors in lives lost for any reason, especially if its a rush to have fun or raise profits, however badly both are needed.
