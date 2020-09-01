HEDELT: A breath of hope in the cool, fresh air of a summer bike ride

Something felt unusual Sunday morning when I went out for a nice bike ride and a cool breeze raised goosebumps on my arm.

And though it took me a while to figure it out, that cool breeze was encouraging in a way that went beyond being comforting and refreshing on a sunny summer day.

I was probably halfway through my ride when I realized what was giving me a small shot of happiness and hope wasn’t the cool air itself, but the realization that we’re close to leaving summer behind.

And in this horrid year, any sign of progress is welcome.

Let me say as I’ve said before: I’m not suffering the way many are, so I can’t say the virus has made my life a challenge.

I still have a job, I haven’t come down with COVID-19 and our immediate family has coped fairly well so far. I’m not asking for—nor do I deserve—sympathy. Still, I wouldn’t call 2020 peachy.

I’m probably not alone in my desire to put 2020 in the rear view and get to next year, with the hope that things will be normal, if possible.