HEDELT: A toothache can really push you to the edge

At times, it’s searing, like when you mistakenly bite on the troubled tooth and it punishes you for the error with an electric blast of pain.

In other moments, it’s a dull ache that seeps into your ear, nose, sinuses, shoulders and even the muscles in your face.

When I applied a little ice to the painful areas, I quickly realized it would take two large bags of frozen peas to cover all the parts that were aching.

For a day or two, I just suffered along, thinking that the problem might just go away. Oh, what a optimist.

Soon enough, I scooted in to see Dr. Archibald, who x-rayed the tooth and used every tool and method in his repertoire to see what was wrong. When nothing stood out, we agreed to give it a day or two to see if the pain would recede, as it had in an earlier go-round with the same tooth.

But when it became clear that the Big Time Pain was worsening—when I can’t sleep at all, there’s a problem—I did as he had directed and called his office to say we needed to move to Plan B.