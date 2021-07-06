HEDELT: A toothache can really push you to the edge

I’VE HAD a few nasty toothaches in my life, and wouldn’t wish them on anyone, even my worst enemy, whoever that is.
For the past two weeks, I’ve had a bout with one, though to call it a bout would infer that I had a chance to prevail, when I was really just tossed around by pain like chaff in the wind.
Thankfully, I got some good help, first from my own dentist, Dr. Kent Archibald in Fredericksburg, and then a nice endodontist in Stafford he referred me to, Dr. Ashraf Eid.
No one really wants to hear the details of aching teeth, so suffice to say that next week I’ll get a root canal retreatment to deal with an infected tooth under a crown. At least that’s how I understand it.
The trouble was obvious when it became impossible to chew with the tooth at dinner on Father’s Day. The great steak I was served became difficult to consume—a rare problem for me.
And in the next few days, I remembered something I learned from the last toothache: when there’s a serious oral health problem, it isn’t just the tooth that hurts. It’s your whole face.
I’m typically someone who can cope with pain. I have arthritic knees and a sometimes troublesome lower back—a seemingly typical part of daily life for a 64-year-old.
But tooth pain, as I was reminded, is in a class by itself.
At times, it’s searing, like when you mistakenly bite on the troubled tooth and it punishes you for the error with an electric blast of pain.
In other moments, it’s a dull ache that seeps into your ear, nose, sinuses, shoulders and even the muscles in your face.
When I applied a little ice to the painful areas, I quickly realized it would take two large bags of frozen peas to cover all the parts that were aching.
For a day or two, I just suffered along, thinking that the problem might just go away. Oh, what a optimist.
Soon enough, I scooted in to see Dr. Archibald, who x-rayed the tooth and used every tool and method in his repertoire to see what was wrong. When nothing stood out, we agreed to give it a day or two to see if the pain would recede, as it had in an earlier go-round with the same tooth.
But when it became clear that the Big Time Pain was worsening—when I can’t sleep at all, there’s a problem—I did as he had directed and called his office to say we needed to move to Plan B.
That was seeing an endodontist, who Archibald explained would have equipment and procedures to examine the tooth in a way he couldn’t. At the same time, he put me on an antibiotic, the idea being that there might be an infection in that tooth that was causing the pain.
His office also was able to snag an appointment with Dr. Eid, who quickly got to the root (oh yes, intended) of the problem.
That happened when a savvy assistant put my chin on a platform and did a 3D scan of my teeth and jaw, equipment whirling around my head and beeping as it recorded what was going on down to the bone.
All said and done, Dr. Eid patiently explained that the earlier root canal wasn’t complete, and that I’d need to come back for a re-treatment to deal with it.
Even though it would take a little longer to fix the problem, it felt reassuring to know what was wrong.
My biggest fear had been that I wasn’t really pinpointing where the problem was, as tooth pain can feel like it’s emanating from all over your mouth.
As things have progressed, penicillin every six hours has helped the pain recede, and I figure the procedure to re-treat the root will take care of it once and for all. With those 3D scans, I don’t think the errant root can hide this time out.
If that’s not better living through technology, I don’t know what is.
