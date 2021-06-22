HEDELT COLUMN: After a dark year, silver screens light up again and remind us why we love movies

WHEN I settled into my seat at Paragon Village 12 on Friday to see “A Quiet Place: Part II,” it almost didn’t feel real.

While I used to venture to local theaters three or four times a week to review movies for this newspaper, I hadn’t seen a movie on anything but my television for nearly 16 months.

But, oh man, did it feel right as the sprawling screen lit up with the story of invading alien creatures that hunt by sound, and the steps smart survivors take to avoid being heard as they try to stay alive.

Yes, I’ve seen films such as “Tenet,” “The Little Things” and others on streaming services and was glad to watch them. But for me, there’s just something special about having an epic sort of picture explode onto a big screen while you’re kicking back to enjoy it.

Add a soft drink and popcorn, and you’ve got one of my favorite things in life, especially if the film is really worth seeing.

For me, this one was. The John Krasinski-directed sequel to the amazing original moves the saga forward, showing how much people will do to save themselves and their families in a world threatened by aliens.