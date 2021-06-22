HEDELT COLUMN: After a dark year, silver screens light up again and remind us why we love movies

WHEN I settled into my seat at Paragon Village 12 on Friday to see “A Quiet Place: Part II,” it almost didn’t feel real.
While I used to venture to local theaters three or four times a week to review movies for this newspaper, I hadn’t seen a movie on anything but my television for nearly 16 months.
But, oh man, did it feel right as the sprawling screen lit up with the story of invading alien creatures that hunt by sound, and the steps smart survivors take to avoid being heard as they try to stay alive.
Yes, I’ve seen films such as “Tenet,” “The Little Things” and others on streaming services and was glad to watch them. But for me, there’s just something special about having an epic sort of picture explode onto a big screen while you’re kicking back to enjoy it.
Add a soft drink and popcorn, and you’ve got one of my favorite things in life, especially if the film is really worth seeing.
For me, this one was. The John Krasinski-directed sequel to the amazing original moves the saga forward, showing how much people will do to save themselves and their families in a world threatened by aliens.
No, it wasn’t quite as striking as the original, as that masterpiece carefully crafted the life that one family had adopted to stay safe in a landscape where death can come running at any audible sound. With understandably little dialogue, the director/star had to find other ways to tell the story.
With all that done in Part 1, this sequel doesn’t have to do that world-building, and can instead show what happens to the Abbott family going forward after a cataclysmic battle with the deadly aliens took the life of Krasinski’s Lee Abbott.
This one uses more moments of fear and jump scares, slowly building to a confrontation at film’s end that you know is coming.
All that’s well and good, but, really, I could have watched paint dry on the big screen and been excited to be there after missing the experience for so long.
And let’s face it, there hasn’t been all that much to see, with the major studios holding back their blockbuster movies until vaccinations and other developments make it safe for people to return to theaters.
The next James Bond film and the “Top Gun” sequel have been moved back so many times, it could give you whiplash.
Fully vaccinated, I’d still fretted over returning, and chose a film that had opened a few weeks earlier so the theater wouldn’t be packed. With the theater’s safety protocols in place and my vaccinations, it finally felt safe enough to return.
Some of our local theaters have been open since last summer, mainly on weekends and notably devoid of the big tent-pole blockbusters that bring viewers out in droves.
Megan Murphy, the general manager at Paragon theaters, said the theater’s decision to open seven days a week wasn’t made until “A Quiet Place: Part II” was released a few weeks ago.
She noted that the film, which hadn’t been previously available via streaming, performed really well.
“We think the public is ready to come out, and we’ve seen some of our best number so far,” she said.
“We’re getting back to the situation where we’ll get 1,500 people on a Friday. With ‘Fast and Furious 9’ coming out this weekend, we’re really hoping to get back up to 2,000 on Friday and Saturday. And then back to the days when we would see as many as 4,500 a day for big movies.”
She thinks that the people are ready, eager and hungry to get back into theaters.
“Reactions from guests have been so positive, so many grateful, glad to have somewhere to go for recreation and thanking us for being here,” she said, “Movies are such a part of our culture, so much a part of the American fabric and a popular pastime: seeing a film on a big screen, smelling the popcorn and coming out with family and friends to see a picture they enjoy.”
It worked that way for me, as it was wonderful to sit back and let the picture take me to another place, another world where only those smart and lucky were surviving for another day.
Murphy noted that while “Black Widow” has a release date soon, the schedule of big picture premiers the rest of the summer will be dictated by how the early blockbuster films do at the box office.
While she noted that many enjoy watching movies now available at home, “Hollywood won’t keep making these big blockbuster films if they can’t show them and have them do well in theaters. That’s the only way to make the $350 million-plus that it costs to make them.”
Marquee Cinemas and Regal Fredericksburg have also returned to a seven-day schedule. Regal’s policy is not to allow local managers to make statements to newspapers, but Chris Boggs at Marquee said ticket sales has picked up a little bit lately and he joins Murphy in expecting “Fast and Furious 9” to bring in bigger crowds.
“But it seems as if some people are being extremely cautious about coming out,” he said. “You see people coming back to restaurants, but so far, I don’t think the movie industry is back to normal yet.”
