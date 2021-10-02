HEDELT: Columnist signs off as full-timer after 44 years at the newspaper, a job truly loved

My chances of failing in writing today’s column are probably greater than for anything else I’ve penned in my 44 years here.
Because, really, how can I possibly put into words just how much I’ve loved this job of getting out to share and celebrate the stories of people and places in our region?
Getting out is what I always aimed to do, the title of the column being “Here and There.”
There were shorter hops to interview a drama teacher in Stafford or a farmer in Spotsylvania. And also longer hops—trips to profile a menhaden boat captain on the Chesapeake Bay or a woman born and raised in the mountains of Shenandoah National Park. She showed me the stream that cooled the family’s milk before her kin were pushed off the land.
In between, there were trips hither and yon, decades of interviews with artists, crabbers, inventors, historians, park staff, actors, teachers, politicians, authors, archaeologists, athletes, storytellers, museum directors, environmentalists, Native American leaders, chefs, musicians, students, business people and so many more.
But after starting at The Free Lance–Star as a spring-through-summer intern as a junior in college in 1977, returning the following year and working here ever since, this is my last column as a full-timer. All I can say is that I’ve loved just about every minute of it.
The “just about” is in there to cover some fits and starts in recent years when the threat of layoffs or other staffing hiccups caused worries, something all too regular these days in this business of journalism.
But I’ve truly loved the job like little else, save for my family, which has put up with me being gone to cover Virginia’s General Assembly for several years, and to national political conventions or Chesapeake Bay Foundation trips to places like Tangier and Smith Island.
It’s not an overstatement to say it’s been my honor to tell the stories of so many interesting folks in our region, and I was never once in a situation where there wasn’t something worth sharing.
I’m stepping back now because the years have worn on me a bit, and I’d like to sample a slower pace that gives me a chance to smell the roses. And to take bike rides and visit relatives who have rivers and creeks in front of their houses.
And if the paper wants it, there’s a good chance I’ll be back, like other semi-retired staffers, to do occasional stories as time goes on.
As I write this today, it’s impossible to conjure up all the great memories I have from the job, which by my rough figuring had me turn out more than 10,000 columns, stories and other tidbits in my time.
I remember stirring moments: like the one I shared recently about hearing Tayloe Murphy exhort high school students by the Potomac River to demand measures that would bring Virginia’s rivers back to health.
Also bubbling up are memories of projects I was especially proud of: a series on boat captains on the Chesapeake Bay, a year’s worth of stories about elementary education in the same city classroom, a series with friend and fellow staffer Maria Carrillo examining different aspects of public education in the region and a long-running listing each year of the brightest Christmas lights hereabouts.
Through all of it, especially the lights list, I made connections in our community that have lasted, and got to know and keep up with many involved in each project.
Aspects of each stay with me, like the time during the boat captain series when one of the subjects started ducking my attempts to finish up our interviews.
When I finally reached him, he explained, “Sorry, but my ex-wife is in town and I’m keeping a low profile. Call me back when she’s gone.”
Fun and funny moments often happened on the job as well, like the time I toured downtown on two-wheeled Segway scooter.
Neither I nor the staff photographer shooting the “Rob tries it” column noticed that her picture that ran in the paper captured my pants bunched into an epic wedgie.
When people and readers called the next day to mention it, some were laughing so hard they couldn’t speak. I thought it was funny as well.
Other “Rob tries it” columns had me work on a city trash crew for a day, put in time as a guard in a Stafford County jail, plow behind a pair of oxen, fly down a zip line, drive a snow plow (briefly), deliver newspapers, use a simulator to drive a front-end loader and teach a full day (with suspect results) in a first-grade classroom.
Through the years, I covered a range of things than were different from regular news stories, and often sought reader input to get started.
I surveyed and determined the best burgers, pizza and donuts in town. Each year, I’d let readers blow off steam by sharing their gripes and grins, and here and there I compiled a list of readers’ favorite movies, songs and books. And of course, each year I asked them to nominate the houses with the coolest Christmas light displays.
Through all the years, the staff of the Free Lance–Star has been like family, and I’ve worked with really talented people, some who have gone on to other things but many who are still here and will be missed. I also have great gratitude to the Rowe family for hiring me and employing me for the majority of my career.
I can only say thank you to all those who helped suggest stories and make arrangements to have them happen. That includes staffers at local and state parks, area museums, historic homes, the Virginia Wildlife Center and Shenandoah National Park.
As I sign off today as a full-timer, I think back to what a journalism professor taught me and other clueless students: that every person I’d ever interview had a story worth telling, and it was my job to get it right and do it justice.
What I didn’t fully understand then was that in the final result, it would be my privilege.
