HEDELT: Columnist signs off as full-timer after 44 years at the newspaper, a job truly loved

The “just about” is in there to cover some fits and starts in recent years when the threat of layoffs or other staffing hiccups caused worries, something all too regular these days in this business of journalism.

But I’ve truly loved the job like little else, save for my family, which has put up with me being gone to cover Virginia’s General Assembly for several years, and to national political conventions or Chesapeake Bay Foundation trips to places like Tangier and Smith Island.

It’s not an overstatement to say it’s been my honor to tell the stories of so many interesting folks in our region, and I was never once in a situation where there wasn’t something worth sharing.

I’m stepping back now because the years have worn on me a bit, and I’d like to sample a slower pace that gives me a chance to smell the roses. And to take bike rides and visit relatives who have rivers and creeks in front of their houses.

And if the paper wants it, there’s a good chance I’ll be back, like other semi-retired staffers, to do occasional stories as time goes on.

As I write this today, it’s impossible to conjure up all the great memories I have from the job, which by my rough figuring had me turn out more than 10,000 columns, stories and other tidbits in my time.