HEDELT: Distillery's new bourbon honors late local farmer

In four years, the distiller and a handful of employees have wrought major changes in what was once a sprawling array of motel rooms. They made spaces where whisky and other spirits are made, bottled, tasted, sold and shipped. Some of the old motel rooms—built in the ’50s and ’70s—even provide residences for a handful of Wasmund family members and Copper Fox staff.

“Me and my family live on a house in the back of the property that sits on a little pond,” said Wasmund. “It’s like our own little kingdom, though a very small one.”

The distiller, who apprenticed at the Bowmore Distillery in Scotland, said that after working for years with Dawson, he and his staff wanted to honor the farmer.

“We had made the bourbon and it was in the process of aging, and one of our staffers said we should name it for Billy,” said Wasmund. “We thought about it, talked to his sister, who’s now in the business, and other partners there, and they liked the idea.”