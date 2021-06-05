HEDELT: Embrey Mill couple is serious about composting

“We’ve kept track, and since October, it’s meant we’ve prevented 1,000 pounds of that food waste from going to the landfill,” he said.

Instead, microbes provided by Mother Nature have turned that food waste into 200 pounds of a rich soil supplement that can serve as fertilizer for trees, lawns and plants.

It took a while for the Dennies to learn the best way to turn and layer the food waste—known as greens—and shredded paper, dried grass clippings or leaves—known as browns. It all happens in bins and tumblers that occupy part of the garden enclosure next to the Embrey Mill dog park.

When checking a bin, Mike Dennie popped a thermometer into the layered mixture to test how effectively the microbes were breaking down the food waste.

“Wow, it’s really cooking, almost 140 degrees,” he said, noting that the temperature drops when the composting process is completed.

Composting is fairly nuanced, requiring the right mix of greens and browns. And the whole batch needs to be turned from time to time, which Dennie accomplishes using a pitchfork. He said there’s an added bonus of a pretty good aerobic workout.