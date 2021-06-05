HEDELT: Embrey Mill couple is serious about composting

For Mike Dennie, the conversion to conscientious composter was triggered by a documentary that explained how plants rooted in healthy soil can take more carbon from the air.
His wife, Ashley Dennie, said her initial motivation to set up a composting station in their Embrey Mill subdivision was centered on diverting food waste from landfills.
Together, they were moved to set up a “composting corner” in Embrey Mill’s communal garden.
Since October, the Dennies have rigorously researched composting, obtained help from Embrey Mills’ homeowners association setting up the community composting station and began feeding roughly 100 pounds of food waste per month into the system.
It’s even led them to create a fledgling business picking up food waste and hauling it to a large-scale composting operation in Manassas.
“We were like so many people, tossing apple cores, banana peels and vegetable leftovers in the trash can without a second thought,” said Mike Dennie. “We’ve had to retrain our brains to put those materials, along with coffee grounds and other food waste, into bins that we save for a week or two before taking it to the composting station.”
Dennie said he and his wife have been amazed at how much less trash they cart to the R-Board landfill in Stafford.
“We’ve kept track, and since October, it’s meant we’ve prevented 1,000 pounds of that food waste from going to the landfill,” he said.
Instead, microbes provided by Mother Nature have turned that food waste into 200 pounds of a rich soil supplement that can serve as fertilizer for trees, lawns and plants.
It took a while for the Dennies to learn the best way to turn and layer the food waste—known as greens—and shredded paper, dried grass clippings or leaves—known as browns. It all happens in bins and tumblers that occupy part of the garden enclosure next to the Embrey Mill dog park.
When checking a bin, Mike Dennie popped a thermometer into the layered mixture to test how effectively the microbes were breaking down the food waste.
“Wow, it’s really cooking, almost 140 degrees,” he said, noting that the temperature drops when the composting process is completed.
Composting is fairly nuanced, requiring the right mix of greens and browns. And the whole batch needs to be turned from time to time, which Dennie accomplishes using a pitchfork. He said there’s an added bonus of a pretty good aerobic workout.
The mission statement on the Dennies’ Generation Compost website (generationcompost.com) explains the benefits of creating compost and reducing the amount of waste sent to the landfill. They also hope to share their composting knowledge with the local community.
The Dennies, both natives of Spotsylvania County, met waiting tables at a local restaurant. They said they’ve gotten great help in their composting journey from the R-Board, and from the Embrey Mill leaders and gardening group. They also give kudos to the Fredericksburg Food Co-op and the Stafford Farmer’s Market for serving as Generation Compost drop-off sites.
They didn’t initially intend to turn their interest in composting into a business.
“We’re really just dipping our toes in to see what interest is out there,” Ashley Dennie said.
They are using a subscription model for customers, and plan to pick up waste from some customers. Others can drop off waste at designated locations.
“Right now, the answer to composting the material is a facility in Manassas that’s already composting on a large scale,” Mike Dennie said. “If this goes forward, we might look into finding a farm not far from us in Stafford.”
The couple notes there are differences in the composting they’re doing at Embrey Mill with a handful of other families and their business.
“But the goal is the same for both,” Dennie said. “Turning the food waste into something useful to the planet and diverting it all from filling up landfills.”
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415