It’s about 7:30 on a beautiful summer evening in a swimming pool parking lot in Stafford County’s Embrey Mill development, and members of an unusual new club are starting to literally roll in.
First on the scene is Matt Sutton, who sets up a series of cones to weave through on his Razor “drift trike,” basically an adult version of a kid’s Big Wheel, a low-slung tricycle. It’s tricked out with decorative lights, a flag, a stereo speaker and a Thor-inspired paint scheme.
Soon, he’s joined by nearly 30 other Embrey Mill Drifters, a loosely organized group looking for something healthy and blissfully youthful to do during a pandemic.
The group has become something to see in the North Stafford development—people step out to take pictures and videos—but they became known to a much wider audience when a video of them posted to Tik-Tok drew millions of hits.
On this evening, as they have on most Wednesday and Sunday nights since COVID-19 hit, this mix of young- and middle-aged men will pedal their low-to-the-ground rides on a five-mile circuit through one of the two main sections of their neighborhood.
The Embrey Mill residents are like kids again as they laugh, hoot, yell, sweat, giggle, swerve and bump their way through the streets. They constantly exhort each other to pull off every sort of trick possible as they pedal.
The standard trick sets the trike into a spin by turning the steering wheel sharply sideways, forcing the wide back wheels into a slide that creates a roar that tears out into the night.
“Most of us have gotten some PVC [plastic sheeting] to cover the wheels because they slide better that way,” said Sutton.
Sutton said there’s a simple reason he’s an Embrey Mill Drifter.
“I do it for the camaraderie and for the fun,” he said. “It’s like poker night with the guys, but way healthier and way more fun. We get to feel silly, we get to feel like big kids again while we have a lot of good laughs and make a lot of new friends.”
All the riders agree that it’s a great workout. Since there’s no gearing on the trikes, all forward motion depends on the riders constantly spinning the small pedals that turn equally small wheels.
Embrey Mill resident Brian Townsend is credited with being the brains behind the group’s creation.
“I was looking for something to do during the coronavirus quarantine, and had the idea of getting a drift bike,” said Townsend, a tall rider who somehow manages to tuck his big frame into the trike. “I’d seen one on television years ago and it seemed expensive, but found one this time for about $130. I was with some friends at a neighbor’s house and sort of challenged them to get one if I did.”
He did, they did, and soon enough, there were a dozen guys hitting the roads throughout Embrey Mill, with others soon following suit. The bikes ever so slowly became more tricked out with colored lights, decorations, water bottles, speaker systems and even some padding for the top of the trike seats that one rider says “can really do a number of a guy’s lower back.”
Pete Gill said he jumped into the activity largely for the chance “to be 12 again.”
“And my wife said that if I’m going to go out and be 12 again, I might as well do it with a bunch of guys all doing the same,” he said. “A couple of us are retired Marines, the kind of guys who run with scissors. Now we’re part of a triker gang.”
T.J. Murray, one of the original members, said the Embrey Mill Drifters has decided to go beyond simply having fun, and has made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis the focus for a fundraiser “Trike-A-Thon.”
“We decided to turn some of the craziness of all this to a good cause,” said Murray.
He said the group is considering holding a fundraising event at Embrey Mill in early September.
Murray said that one of the things he likes about the group is the way it brings together all kinds of folks who wouldn’t be together otherwise.
“We’ve got teachers, military guys, IT folks and a members with all sorts of other jobs,” he said.
So far, the only members of the group are men, though wives of some riders are becoming interested. Other women in the neighborhood have reportedly also talked about starting their own squad of Embrey Mill Drifters.
Conrad Carbajal confessed to being “easily swayed to join by everyone else having such a good time,” but said his wife got him over the starting line by gifting him a trike on the couple’s anniversary. He’s decked it out with a pirate theme, complete with skull and flag.
He’s a longtime runner, and said it took a little time to get acclimated to pedaling the trike. He said it’s a lot easier to get dozens of guys together to ride the drift trikes than to join him for a long run.
Pulling up with their trikes in the back of a pickup, friends Omar McNeil, Brett Helman and Alex Saavedra said they’re part of “the original crew” and said they’ll keep doing the rides as long as they’re able. The two others tease McNeil that only he really understands the “Condorman” decorations on his trike.
There were two female riders with the group on this night: Alex Head, who’d been talked into riding by husband Jason, and daughter Anna, set up in a wagon behind his trike.
“We’ll get the helmet on her once we get going,” said Jason Head.
Doug Trippany, who showed up for Wednesday night’s ride in orange shorts and shirt, said he’s enjoyed being part of the group and the credited his wife and daughter with getting him his trike for Father’s Day.
There is an array of safety lights on his bike, and he makes a point of riding either in front or in back to keep other riders safe by making sure cars see the riders.
“I like the chance this group give us to meet other people,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun and I see it just continuing to grow.”
