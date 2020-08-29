HEDELT: Fence made of bicycles is a creative labor of love

Tired of people parking on the grass by his house Spotsylvania County, Greg Johnson sat on his front steps and tried to come up with a way to prevent it.
The 64-year-old had already tried putting large rocks in the flat, grass-covered space by his house at 108 Hill St. But they weren’t big or obtrusive enough to keep folks from parking there on the short, busy street that connects Lafayette Boulevard with U.S. 1.
“My wife Denise had mentioned that maybe I should put up a white picket fence close to the road, but that wasn’t quite what I wanted,” said Johnson. “But then I thought to myself, why not a white fence made out of bikes painted white? And it seemed like a fun thing to try.”
Try he did, as spring turned to summer last year. It took some time to find old, bicycles from thrift stores and other cheap sources.
Johnson said he’d seen a fence made of painted bicycles in Manassas years before, and thought they looked cool. But that bicycle fence totally encircled the owners’ yard, and Johnson knew he didn’t want that.
“I just wanted a line of bikes out front that had the look of a fence,” said Johnson.
Initially, he envisioned the bicycles as panels of the fence facing toward the center on both sides, with a gate made from a bicycle in the middle.
“But Denise said they should all face in the same direction, because they’d look better that way,” he said. “And as you see if you look at the finished project, that’s the way I did it.”
Johnson, who rents the house but hopes to buy it one day, said it took him several months to turn a collection of different-looking bicycles into a fence that has a sort of uniformity to it.
Part of that came from painting 11 bikes—all but the gate in the middle—with several coats of white paint. That center gate bike is painted yellow.
There’s a mailbox built into one of the bikes, which are all securely anchored into the ground with pieces of metal rebar.
“All told, I think I have about $300 in the fence, from buying the bicycles to the rebar and other materials,” he said.
He already had the paint.
“One of the bikes is from the United Kingdom, from a lady who lived there and whose husband raced on it,” he said. “I paid more for that one than any of the others.”
Johnson said he had two helpers setting up the fence, which has flower pots on some of the bikes and a bicycle lock or two painted white, as well.
“All together, it probably took me five months from start to finish, working a little bit at a time,” said Johnson. “And from the day it started going up, people have been stopping to look and take pictures.”
Indeed, while Johnson was being interviewed about his bicycle fence, a passerby in a car rolled her window down and shouted out: “Most beautiful fence I’ve ever seen!”
The Philadelphia-born Johnson beamed when that happened, adding that it’s not unusual to have dozens of people a day stop by to take a long look. Some take pictures and some even knock on the door and inquire about how and why the fence was built.
“I get a kick out of it,” he said.
Johnson said his grandchildren—he and his wife have a bunch of them—love seeing the bicycle fence when they visit.
“I decorate it for Halloween and Christmas as well,” he said. “We put lights on them. I’m probably the biggest kid around at Christmas time!”
And it’s not just lights. The row of bikes gets a Santa at one end and antlers along the way to let each bike stand in for a reindeer.
“One thing that’s fun about this fence is that when car lights shine on it, day or night, it hits the reflectors that are still on each bike,” he said. “Add to that the holiday lights, and you’ve really got a show.”
Johnson noted that the bicycle fence and the attention it draws have been a nice diversion as Denise has been getting radiation treatments for cancer. That’s why there are flamingos in the yard, as well as flowers, plantings and more.
“We’re going to make one change when I can get around to it, painting each bicycle seat a different color,” said Johnson. “And each of the colors will be one of the ones used to denote a different type of cancer, and honor all those fighting through it.”
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.