HEDELT: Fence made of bicycles is a creative labor of love

“But Denise said they should all face in the same direction, because they’d look better that way,” he said. “And as you see if you look at the finished project, that’s the way I did it.”

Johnson, who rents the house but hopes to buy it one day, said it took him several months to turn a collection of different-looking bicycles into a fence that has a sort of uniformity to it.

Part of that came from painting 11 bikes—all but the gate in the middle—with several coats of white paint. That center gate bike is painted yellow.

There’s a mailbox built into one of the bikes, which are all securely anchored into the ground with pieces of metal rebar.

“All told, I think I have about $300 in the fence, from buying the bicycles to the rebar and other materials,” he said.

He already had the paint.

“One of the bikes is from the United Kingdom, from a lady who lived there and whose husband raced on it,” he said. “I paid more for that one than any of the others.”

Johnson said he had two helpers setting up the fence, which has flower pots on some of the bikes and a bicycle lock or two painted white, as well.