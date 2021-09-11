HEDELT: First responders to Pentagon share memories of 9/11

Their memories of that fated day on 9/11 begin differently, but soon enough each of the local first responders get to the moment they saw or heard about planes hitting the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
And suddenly the memories become a lot more personal, with the pain and anguish all too real as the brave souls working for local LifeCare Medical Transports on that fateful day recall their work helping victims of the plane that deliberately crashed into the Pentagon.
One reveals that memories of an endless line of people with horrible burns played a role in him suffering from substance abuse and falling into a major depression, and at times have made it hard to hold onto a job.
Another reveals that while she was presented an array of awards, plaques and pins for her work that day, they are all with her mother. She “can’t bear to look at them” because of the memories they elicit.
And yet, there is an upside, a sense of pride and accomplishment that LifeCare Medical Transports CEO Kevin Dillard—involved in the massive assistance effort himself that day—said comes in honoring all involved on Sept. 11, 2001.
I asked Dillard several weeks back if he could contact some of the company’s first responders who were involved that day 20 years ago to see if they might share their thoughts and memories. He delivered, providing missives from a handful of people who were brave enough to delve into those memories and put them on paper.
Dillard says all still work in the EMS field, though some now with different companies and jurisdictions.
One of the most compelling came from J.R. Clate, who still works in EMS for Fluvanna County. Noting that he was just 21 on that fateful day, he said an early call took him and his partner Jeff Shackleford to a hospital in D.C. They were on their way back in the area of the Pentagon when they saw something they couldn’t believe.
“I looked up in the air to my left and asked Jeff where the airplane I saw was going,” he recalled, and soon enough both were yelling “No! No! No!” as they watched the plane “tear into the Pentagon.”
Clate noted that the pair and their rig were soon in the parking lot of the Pentagon “and there was no one to be found, just flames and debris.”
They walked to the area where the plane hit and “a battalion chief from Arlington came flying up with an engine company behind him” and asked the pair to set up triage and treat as many as they could.
Clate said he looked at his partner and asked “Triage for who?” only to see him point to a mob of injured and burned people heading their way. They did, though at some point the two got separated and ended up treating patients with different units.
They finally reconnected, both “mentally drained, dirty and exhausted” with an ambulance that was empty but with no way to leave. They were ordered to go to the courtyard of the Pentagon in search of more patients, but all they found was a child’s teddy bear burned around the edges and blackened with smoke.
“We both stood there with tears in our eyes wondering what was next,” Clate said. “Many hours passed after that and it got dark before we were finally released to leave.”
Clate noted that 20 years later, he still thinks of everything that happened on 9/11 and how it has impacted his life.
“There were times people would say they wished they had been there and I’d say, ‘No you don’t; you have no idea how this affected me and my family.’”
He added, “The memories, the anger, the hate that I had is still there, but with God at my side, I am able to be who I am today, still working full-time fire and EMS.”
Kelly Ehrlich of Bowling Green notes that her life changed forever that day, though it took a while to realize that.
When word reached her what had happened, she quickly was heading north to help (“It never occurred to me not to go”). She and her partner began seeing smoke plumes as they got close and were eventually detailed to the center of the Pentagon to help set up rehab for the incoming firefighters and patients.
“It was the first time I had ever seen a helicopter gunship with a man holding a gun flying patterns over our heads,” she said. “We waited hours for patients who never came because they were all dead.”
She noted it was a first of many firsts that day.
“I didn’t know [until that day] what burning jet fuel smelled like. I didn’t know that Marines are so mission-focused that they will pick you up and put you in the trunk of a car to take you away when another plane was thought to be inbound. I didn’t know that the sound of a firemen’s pass device would make me shudder. I didn’t know I would never look at the world the same way again.”
But on the plus side, Ehrlich said she found a love for being a paramedic she didn’t know she would have, and eventually left LifeCare to work for the federal government and municipalities.
She hasn’t watched the news leading up to the 9/11 anniversary and said she hates the word hero because “there was nothing heroic about what I did that day.”
Ehrlich added, “I’ve served people now most of my adult life, and I love it.” She noted that when she was asked about her thoughts from that day, “the first thing that came to mind was it was such a pretty day.”
Susan Dietrich of Port Royal remembers watching the news of the attacks with her mother before rushing off to help, seeing the tears in the eyes of her parents, who had lived through wars and were worried this might be the start of another one.
She had nothing but good words for the many volunteer first responders who also helped, adding that “many stepped up that day.”
Joey King of Montross, vice president of LifeCare, said he was involved with taking a special team to the Pentagon on the second day of the rescue effort: a group of six message therapists with their equipment.
“Our job was to debrief personnel coming out of the Pentagon with a massage,” he said, noting that the therapists were “engaging, worked hard, and were extremely dedicated.”
“While at the Pentagon, the scene was horrific, people were working, helping each other, some were emotional and some relentlessly focused,” he recalled.
LifeCare CEO Dillard said he was at a doctor’s appointment when the service’s dispatch center called him with details of the attack and to inform him that the company already had an ambulance at the Pentagon. He said it was quickly decided that the LifeCare corporate office in Stafford County would be the staging area for ambulances that began rolling in from all over Virginia.
“As more assistance was needed at the Pentagon, the Arlington County 911 dispatcher would call our communications center and ask for whatever additional resources they needed,” he said.
He eventually went to the Pentagon himself, along with a group of ambulances. He remembers that even hours after the plane had hit, smoke was still coming from the building.
He said many LifeCare responders had family, friends and neighbors who worked at the Pentagon, so they wanted to keep helping rather than be relieved.
“It makes me very proud when I think back on the teamwork of everyone that day,” Dillard said.
