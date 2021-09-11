HEDELT: First responders to Pentagon share memories of 9/11

Dillard says all still work in the EMS field, though some now with different companies and jurisdictions.

One of the most compelling came from J.R. Clate, who still works in EMS for Fluvanna County. Noting that he was just 21 on that fateful day, he said an early call took him and his partner Jeff Shackleford to a hospital in D.C. They were on their way back in the area of the Pentagon when they saw something they couldn’t believe.

“I looked up in the air to my left and asked Jeff where the airplane I saw was going,” he recalled, and soon enough both were yelling “No! No! No!” as they watched the plane “tear into the Pentagon.”

Clate noted that the pair and their rig were soon in the parking lot of the Pentagon “and there was no one to be found, just flames and debris.”

They walked to the area where the plane hit and “a battalion chief from Arlington came flying up with an engine company behind him” and asked the pair to set up triage and treat as many as they could.

Clate said he looked at his partner and asked “Triage for who?” only to see him point to a mob of injured and burned people heading their way. They did, though at some point the two got separated and ended up treating patients with different units.