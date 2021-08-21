HEDELT: Former FBI profiler and his talks with Ted Bundy featured in new movie out this weekend

IT HAS been decades, but former FBI agent and profiler Bill Hagmaier remembers his first meeting with Ted Bundy with amazing clarity.

The young profiler had prepared for the meeting, learning all he could about the accused serial killer from every police report and book he could get his hands on. Hagmaier said he was in the midst of explaining who he was when Bundy pulled out a folder filled with papers published by the very Behavioral Science Unit that Hagmaier was part of at Quantico.

“He’s got stuff published by the BSU that I’ve never seen before, and I’m part of the unit,” said Hagmaier. “I knew then and there that this guy would be formidable.”

The connection Hagmaier developed with Bundy is the subject of a new movie, “No Man of God,” starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby, which will be released in theaters and on streaming services Aug. 27.

The Spotsylvania County resident, who retired years ago, said his first chat with Bundy came as a bit of a surprise. He was a relatively new member of the FBI Behavioral Sciences profiling unit at Quantico when he wrote to Bundy, though he had no high hopes the letters would lead to a meeting. The senior profilers in his unit also doubted Bundy would talk, noting that the killer made no secret of his distaste for FBI agents.