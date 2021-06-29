HEDELT: Four King George sites added to tour following Booth's escape route

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Visitors will learn that Booth and his small party ended up rowing across the Potomac River to the eastern side of Mathias Point, then south along the Virginia shore to Gambo Creek. The background material notes that Booth accomplice David E. Herold walked from the shoreline to the cottage of Elizabeth R. Quesenberry, someone another King George resident said would likely provide assistance.

But Quensenberry refused the request to help the fleeing pair purchase horses, though she did provide some food to be taken back to the boat. The widow sent for a local man, who arranged for the pair to be taken west to Cleydael, the home of Dr. Richard Stuart.

A historical explanation of that site says that Herold knocked on the door there and requested lodging for the night and assistance for him and his brother, “who’d broken his leg.” It states that Stuart, “aware that Lincoln’s assassin was still at large,” turned them away, noting that “his house was full,” though he did give the pair a meal.

Insulted by the treatment, Booth left Stuart “a sarcastic note of thanks” and money for the food. Booth paid William Lucas, a free Black neighbor of Stuart’s, to have his son Charlie transport the fugitives in a wagon to Port Conway on the Rappahannock River the next day.