HEDELT: Four King George sites added to tour following Booth's escape route

For 15 years, history lovers wanting to learn more about the chase to catch Abraham Lincoln’s killer could do so on a driving trail focused on sites in Maryland.
The tour, called “John Wilkes Booth: Chasing Lincoln’s Assassin,” has added four sites in King George County. There are now 13 points of interest in total.
The tour is part of a Civil War Trails program that aims to interpret more than 1,350 sites in six states.
Program Director Drew Gruber said the four King George sites were key to Booth’s flight from pursuing soldiers and detectives. They were added in partnership with King George’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
Gruber, who noted the thematic driving trail should appeal to both history buffs and road trip enthusiasts, detailed the four new sites:
The Dahlgren Heritage Museum and Virginia Welcome Center, on U.S. 301 southbound as motorists cross the Potomac River, explains Booth’s progress crossing the Potomac.
Machodoc Creek Marina, 17094 Ferry Dock Road, is the location of the Quesenberry Cottage, where Booth sought refuge.
Cleydael House, 7144 Peppermill Road, is where Booth again sought refuge as he was chased south toward Port Royal.
Belle Grove Plantation, 9221 Belle Grove Drive, is where Union soldiers hot on Booth’s trail stopped to determine if the assassin had crossed the Rappahannock River.
Visitors will learn that Booth and his small party ended up rowing across the Potomac River to the eastern side of Mathias Point, then south along the Virginia shore to Gambo Creek. The background material notes that Booth accomplice David E. Herold walked from the shoreline to the cottage of Elizabeth R. Quesenberry, someone another King George resident said would likely provide assistance.
But Quensenberry refused the request to help the fleeing pair purchase horses, though she did provide some food to be taken back to the boat. The widow sent for a local man, who arranged for the pair to be taken west to Cleydael, the home of Dr. Richard Stuart.
A historical explanation of that site says that Herold knocked on the door there and requested lodging for the night and assistance for him and his brother, “who’d broken his leg.” It states that Stuart, “aware that Lincoln’s assassin was still at large,” turned them away, noting that “his house was full,” though he did give the pair a meal.
Insulted by the treatment, Booth left Stuart “a sarcastic note of thanks” and money for the food. Booth paid William Lucas, a free Black neighbor of Stuart’s, to have his son Charlie transport the fugitives in a wagon to Port Conway on the Rappahannock River the next day.
The tour’s history on Belle Grove notes, “Early in the afternoon of April 25, 1865, seven horsemen trotted up to the house ... dismounted, and searched it and the outbuildings,” while another part of the group had gone to scour the area near the Rappahannock River.
The rest of the pursuers rode inland to King George Courthouse and then to Port Conway.
Booth and Herold, concealed in a wagon, made it to Port Conway and then were able to convince three former Confederate soldiers to help them cross the Rappahannock to Port Royal, where pursuing soldiers eventually caught up with them on April 26, and Booth was killed.
Gruber said that since the “Chasing Lincoln’s Assassin” trail opened, it has been one of the most requested tours, with that keen interest acting as the driving force behind the expansion into King George.
“King George is excited to join the Civil War Trails sign network,” said Nicholas Minor with the county’s office of economic development and tourism. “With travel projected to be at an all-time high this year, our highways will be full of tourists and travelers looking for historical locations as they make their way to beaches and family gatherings.”
For more information about Civil War Trails or to request a brochure, go to civilwartrails.org.
