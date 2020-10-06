HEDELT: Go to the extreme for Halloween? Columnist wants all the scary details

COVID-19 and other things had distracted me from the fact that Oct. 31 is creeping up on us, but a stream of emails from readers asking about my annual Halloween home column has gotten my attention.
That’s why I’m putting out the call today for folks who this year will put serious effort into turning their homes and yards into a collection of goblins, ghouls, ghosts, tombstones and more.
If you’ve already done that, or soon will, and would like to be featured in a story in this newspaper the week of Halloween, you need to get in touch, pronto.
The only way I’ll take nominations, which must come from the homeowners or decorators themselves, is for them to email me at rhedelt@freelancestar.com.
If you’d like to have your house considered, you need to provide your full name, address and description of your ghoulish, Halloween-flavored decorations. It will help your chances of being featured if you also attach a photo or two of the decorations once they are up.
In years past, I’ve been able to feature several homes, but because this is 2020 and there are other pressures to deal with, my plan is to spotlight the one nominated home that features the best, scariest and most elaborate Halloween décor.
This won’t be like my Christmas list, with dozens of homes included. This will just be one story with photos so you readers can see and enjoy the story of how and why the folks got into decorating to the max for Halloween.
Folks who’ve been featured before aren’t eligible, unless considerable time has passed and they have taken things to a whole new and advanced level.
I’ve seen some amazing Halloween houses over the years, with everything from home-built animatronic characters to whole houses, barns, sheds and businesses turned into Halloween scenes, tours and scare-fests.
The one that still sticks with me was out in Spotsylvania County years ago. A creative couple there turned a building near their house into a set of scary scenes for friends who came to their annual Halloween party. It was so full of ghouls, mad doctors and scary monsters that it rivaled what theme parks do each year.
In this pandemic-affected year, we could all use a neat distraction like a cool Halloween house.
If that’s what you have planned for this year and you’d like to share it with our readers, email me soon to share the details. I’ll visit the chosen house soon after, in time to take in the display (socially distanced and with a mask, of course) and write a column sharing it with our readers.
On another topic, it’s finally hitting me that autumn is making itself known in other ways. Trees are starting to change, and temperatures are dipping into the 40s as often as they are shooting up into the 80s. We’ll surely get a few more of the latter before the real cool-off arrives.
I spent this past weekend in Westmoreland County with relatives, and on Saturday enjoyed a sightseeing and lunch cruise through creeks and other waterways there, in adjoining Northumberland County and across the Potomac River in nearby southern Maryland.
People always talk about driving off to the Shenandoah Valley or some such place to do leaf-peeping, but boaters know that cruising along shorelines in the fall can also provide some amazing blazes of color.
We saw some of that on our leisurely cruise, which is my typical boating activity now that I’m a bit older, replacing the water-skiing, tubing and other high-energy activities that used to fill my time. Though I fished a lot as a child, that’s not really my thing anymore.
What took us to the Coan River in Northumberland was a sighting we’d made a few weeks earlier of an unusual house that’s up on stilts, has a glass walkway connecting two glass-walled buildings, and is connected to the land by a long pier that lights up at night.
We were drawn to it on an earlier visit by the sight of two large, European-looking yachts at the large piers in front of the house. Some quick checking on the Google machine turned up a story in Home & Design about the dwelling called the Oyster House, built on 16 acres there in Lottsburg by the chief executive of an electrical engineering firm in Dulles.
It’s an amazing sight, as were the two huge yachts.
Like a friend of mine used to say, the beauty of a river cruise is the fact that you never know exactly what you’ll find when you leave the dock.
