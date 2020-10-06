HEDELT: Go to the extreme for Halloween? Columnist wants all the scary details

COVID-19 and other things had distracted me from the fact that Oct. 31 is creeping up on us, but a stream of emails from readers asking about my annual Halloween home column has gotten my attention.

That’s why I’m putting out the call today for folks who this year will put serious effort into turning their homes and yards into a collection of goblins, ghouls, ghosts, tombstones and more.

If you’ve already done that, or soon will, and would like to be featured in a story in this newspaper the week of Halloween, you need to get in touch, pronto.

The only way I’ll take nominations, which must come from the homeowners or decorators themselves, is for them to email me at rhedelt@freelancestar.com.

If you’d like to have your house considered, you need to provide your full name, address and description of your ghoulish, Halloween-flavored decorations. It will help your chances of being featured if you also attach a photo or two of the decorations once they are up.

In years past, I’ve been able to feature several homes, but because this is 2020 and there are other pressures to deal with, my plan is to spotlight the one nominated home that features the best, scariest and most elaborate Halloween décor.