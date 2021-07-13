HEDELT: Little League debacle ignited appreciation for skilled baseball players

I haven’t made it to a game yet, but I’m thrilled that the FredNats have brought professional baseball to Fredericksburg.
I’m also excited about all the other events that will happen at the beautiful stadium, tucked conveniently in Celebrate Virginia South by the Expo Center.
While I have enjoyed a concert or two on a grassy spot at Celebrate Virginia, all it took was a thunderstorm to turn that spot into a mud pit.
The new facility will allow folks to sit in seats or on artificial turf to enjoy concerts and other events. Already, it’s been used for all kinds of things.
I do wish I loved baseball more since we now have a professional sports franchise here. Yes, I know they’re struggling a bit now, and that this is a developmental squad and they’re not a top-tier league.
But it’s local, it’s professional baseball and folks are having a blast enjoying it, and that’s a plus for our community.
You’d think that things I experienced as a youngster would be ancient history by now. But some half a century later, I can still clearly remember the nerves and embarrassment of trying baseball as a kid.
While I managed to compete in football, basketball and track in high school, and played a bit of football in college, there was never a thought of trying baseball.
That’s because Little League was such a debacle.
Yes, I went out and tried. Like most kids growing up in the ’60s, I had a glove as soon as I could wear one, signed by Mickey Mantle, something that I thought was pretty cool.
Playing catch and hotbox filled warm summer nights, and eventually I was trotted out to Little League tryouts.
And for whatever reason, I was just absolutely terrible at it, though I made a team or two, much to my chagrin.
I probably made some good plays out on the field, but what remains in my memory of playing second base was approaching a grounder in a game as I’d been taught. And then having that “oh no!” shock of realizing that a ball had gone beneath my glove and through my legs into the outfield.
In all of sports, there’s nothing that screams “He screwed up!” quite as clearly as committing that kind of error in baseball.
Messing up once or twice made me even worse. Instead of relaxing and doing what I’d done successfully in practice, in a game I’d just tense up and it would happen again.
And while I ended up able to throw and catch a football or sink a jump shot as I went into those sports, no amount of practice ever fixed my fielding skills in baseball.
And hitting? Never saw the first ball coming, which is why I rarely connected with one.
As if embarrassing Little League outings weren’t bad enough, things got even worse when a bunch of us baseball rejects—shunted to the side at recess when coaches worked with talented kids—were challenged to a game by girls learning softball at recess.
At age 12, having a team of girls not just beat you, but thump you so soundly it hurts your soul, took my disdain for playing baseball to another level.
Looking back at my years learning sports, I’ve realized that football and basketball are what we neighborhood kids did all the time in summer and after school. So those came more naturally when I shifted to team sports in high school.
We occasionally tossed baseballs around, but never really had enough kids to play a proper game, so fielding and hitting were things seldom tried.
But, if I’m honest, I don’t think it would have helped much even if I’d done them every day.
For all of us, there are some things that come naturally and some that don’t.
Which is why I rarely put on a baseball glove after my young, painful attempts at baseball, and why I so appreciate watching pros at every level who are good at it.
