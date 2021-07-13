HEDELT: Little League debacle ignited appreciation for skilled baseball players

That’s because Little League was such a debacle.

Yes, I went out and tried. Like most kids growing up in the ’60s, I had a glove as soon as I could wear one, signed by Mickey Mantle, something that I thought was pretty cool.

Playing catch and hotbox filled warm summer nights, and eventually I was trotted out to Little League tryouts.

And for whatever reason, I was just absolutely terrible at it, though I made a team or two, much to my chagrin.

I probably made some good plays out on the field, but what remains in my memory of playing second base was approaching a grounder in a game as I’d been taught. And then having that “oh no!” shock of realizing that a ball had gone beneath my glove and through my legs into the outfield.

In all of sports, there’s nothing that screams “He screwed up!” quite as clearly as committing that kind of error in baseball.

Messing up once or twice made me even worse. Instead of relaxing and doing what I’d done successfully in practice, in a game I’d just tense up and it would happen again.