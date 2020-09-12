HEDELT: Local policeman turned actor had a busy August

For Jim Klock, a part-time Stafford County resident who has transitioned from being a police officer to working in movies and television, it was an August to remember.
“If you’d told me when I first started acting that I’d have five movies I either directed or acted in out in the same month, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Klock told me when I caught up with the busy actor, director and producer on a rare extended stay at home.
Klock—who worked for years as an officer in Northern Virginia and still works occasionally as a part-time deputy with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office—mixed in some work while catching up with family in Stafford.
“For the first time in my career, I was able to work not only in my home state, but in my home county of Stafford,” he said.
After a 10-day shoot at various Stafford locations, he was able to wrap the horror movie “Slayed” by the end of August.
“As of Aug. 1, the movie didn’t even exist,” he said.
What did exist was a distribution deal for three horror films.
One of those, “Red Letters,” which he showed as a holiday fundraiser for a community program of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office in December, was also one of the five films Klock had out in the month of August.
The actor, who’s been in films such as “Green Book” and TV series such as “Scream Queens,” said he was coming off a string of producing and acting projects and just wanted to come home to spend some time with family.
But when he thought about how he had no pressing projects—something true for most actors and members of movie crews during the pandemic—he realized the hole in his schedule would provide an opportunity to make horror film No. 2 in that three-movie distribution deal.
Klock, who’s also written much of the material he’s put on the big screen, banged out a script for “Slayed.” It’s about getting revenge on a crazed murderer terrorizing a water treatment plant in Arizona, and it’s set during Christmastime.
Klock rounded up all the people and equipment he needed to make the movie at different locations in Stafford.
“Because we are in the midst of a pandemic, we had to come up with a COVID plan and be as smart as we could making this,” he said.
That included never having more than 10 people on set and having actors and crew stay safely distant when possible. “It helped that most of the actors and crew each did more than one job,” Klock explained.
The movie was made in 10 days, something he said was a push.
“But I’m happy with how it turned out,” he said. “We’ve set the very ambitious timetable of releasing the film in December, both because there’s a Christmas element to the film and because there will likely be a real demand for new content in this year of COVID. It’ll be tough to hit that mark, but we’re working to that end.”
Klock said that on top of the release of “Red Letters,” he acted in four other movies that came out last month.
He said “Secrets in the Woods” was a really good film for him, a Lifetime production in which he played the evil father of a son who goes on a romantic escape with his sweetheart.
“It’s gotten good reviews, and it’s always interesting to play a role that stretches you as an actor,” he said. “One of the things you learn the longer you do this is that if the writing is good, you don’t need to overdo things and put extra mustard in the performance.”
Klock also acted in “Son of the South,” in which a grandson of a Klansman comes of age in the deep South and eventually joins the civil rights movement; “The 24th,” about the all-black 24th Infantry Regiment and the Houston Riot of 1917; and “Project Power,” a sci-fi tale about a pill that gives unpredictable superpowers, starring Jamie Foxx. All were released in August and are available on streaming services.
He said the great thing about every new role, be it large of small, is that it provides the chance to work with a new mix of actors and directors.
“You learn something from every experience,” he said.
He’s gotten to work with directors Barry Jenkins (in the upcoming “Underground Railroad” series), Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”) and Kevin Willmott (“The 24th”).
“I get better as an actor from the direction they give, but also learn things that are invaluable as a director myself,” he said.
Klock hopes to screen “Slayed” as this year’s fundraiser in December, and has toyed with making the third horror film for his distribution deal when he’s back in the area.
“I really loved making this movie here and I hope I can do it again sometime,” he said. “I’ll just have to see how things come together.”
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415
