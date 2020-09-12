HEDELT: Local policeman turned actor had a busy August

“But I’m happy with how it turned out,” he said. “We’ve set the very ambitious timetable of releasing the film in December, both because there’s a Christmas element to the film and because there will likely be a real demand for new content in this year of COVID. It’ll be tough to hit that mark, but we’re working to that end.”

Klock said that on top of the release of “Red Letters,” he acted in four other movies that came out last month.

He said “Secrets in the Woods” was a really good film for him, a Lifetime production in which he played the evil father of a son who goes on a romantic escape with his sweetheart.

“It’s gotten good reviews, and it’s always interesting to play a role that stretches you as an actor,” he said. “One of the things you learn the longer you do this is that if the writing is good, you don’t need to overdo things and put extra mustard in the performance.”