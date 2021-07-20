HEDELT: Major tenants moving into former Levi's plant marks a turning point for Warsaw

A few weeks back, Quesenberry announced the town had landed another big tenant in the former clothing plant, an Amazon “last mile” distribution center that will handle the retailer’s orders for the Northern Neck region. Goods will be received from larger distribution centers in Richmond and Charlottesville and will then be processed, handled and delivered from the Warsaw facility.

Quesenberry noted that some 100 people will eventually be employed at the distribution center—with the workforce being largest during holiday stretches. That could bring total employment in the building to over 200.

He noted that while some small changes will be made to the building and parking lot, no expansion of the 30,000-square-foot structure is anticipated.

This latest boon comes on the heels of grants that improved the town’s streetscapes and infrastructure, and investment by new businesses, such as a brewery and restaurant in the middle of town. These developments prove Warsaw is in the midst of a major expansion. Nearly a dozen new business have located there in the past year or two.

That’s sweet news to the many residents who saw the town fall on tough times when the Levi’s plant closed. Subsequent business departures left a broken-down shopping center that became a symbol for the downturn.