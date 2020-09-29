HEDELT: Navy veteran brings knowledge of basketball, discipline to young athletes in Embrey Mill

Downing said it didn’t take him long to realize that working closely with boys intent on becoming better basketballers would mean he found himself trying to help with problems not confined to the sport.

“I’ve had parents send them to talk with me when they’ve had problems, one sent one not too long ago who was talking back to his mother,” he said. “I try to listen and give them good advice, like in the most recent case, to realize that he needs to respect his mother and quit with the back-talk.”

One other technique he uses, for youngsters who violate rules or let tempers get away from them, is to have them do some good for the group.

“I’ll have them cut grass for folks in the neighborhood and use any money they get for it to help with the training expenses or food for the crew,” he said. “It works pretty well.”

After nearly an hour or training exercises, the youngsters headed to the court for some five on five, with Downing warning the players to be careful on blacktop that was getting a little slick.

As shots started to drop as quickly as the light rain, assistant coach and training helper Chapmen Canady arrived with his son, Chapmen Jr.