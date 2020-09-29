HEDELT: Navy veteran brings knowledge of basketball, discipline to young athletes in Embrey Mill

A light rain is falling, young athletes are spread all over and a few children from the neighborhood are wandering in and out of the backyard and driveway set up for basketball training.
None of that bothers Julius Downing in the least as he manages somehow to keep an eye on it all, periodically calling out for these young players to shift from one drill to the next.
For a half-hour or more, these youngsters—who mostly live in the Embrey Mill development that Downing calls home—go from dribbling to running to shooting, and then to exercises designed to build strength, coordination and teamwork.
“I had worked earlier with AAU teams and other competitions, but decided at the start of this COVID thing to start helping youngsters here with some basketball skills training,” said Downing, who put in his 20 years with the Navy and now is a contractor working at Quantico. “There wasn’t much for them to do and too many of them were sitting inside all day playing video games.”
Downing, who said he worked in intelligence and did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, got involved with helping to train young athletes years ago when his two sons were diagnosed with diabetes.
“They both were able to go on and play with no problems, but I just wanted to be there to keep an eye out for any warning signs of trouble that might pop up,” said Downing, whose son Julius Jr. is one of the ones now being trained. “I realized I loved doing it.”
Downing, who grew up in Chesapeake and said he was a pretty good street basketball player, has enjoyed coaching youngsters, some under the moniker of JD Elite Stars.
But this summer, parents of the 15 to 30 youngsters who show up two days a week for basketball skills training have appreciated the fact that the big-hearted coach is taking anyone in the neighborhood who wants to show up and get better.
They arrive on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sometimes coming early, sometimes in the evenings, going through drills and at other times taking to outdoor courts not far from Downing’s house in Embrey Mill II.
On the day when I visited, the small group of youngsters ran relays dribbling basketballs, built up arm strength by working long ropes and nimbly moved their feet through ropes that look like ladders on the ground.
“When I moved down here after I retired from the Navy, I realized that there wasn’t really a place for talented kids who love the game to get good training,” said Downing. “I decided to do free training for kids in the neighborhood when COVID hit. They also get a little discipline, from my days in the military, and they trust me like I’m a big uncle.”
His military training has helped him put a plan in place to keep the young players safe amid the COVID epidemic, with required temperature tests, masks worn whenever the youngsters go inside and strict requirements in place for participants to stay at home if they feel at all unwell.
Downing said it didn’t take him long to realize that working closely with boys intent on becoming better basketballers would mean he found himself trying to help with problems not confined to the sport.
“I’ve had parents send them to talk with me when they’ve had problems, one sent one not too long ago who was talking back to his mother,” he said. “I try to listen and give them good advice, like in the most recent case, to realize that he needs to respect his mother and quit with the back-talk.”
One other technique he uses, for youngsters who violate rules or let tempers get away from them, is to have them do some good for the group.
“I’ll have them cut grass for folks in the neighborhood and use any money they get for it to help with the training expenses or food for the crew,” he said. “It works pretty well.”
After nearly an hour or training exercises, the youngsters headed to the court for some five on five, with Downing warning the players to be careful on blacktop that was getting a little slick.
As shots started to drop as quickly as the light rain, assistant coach and training helper Chapmen Canady arrived with his son, Chapmen Jr.
“I enjoy coming out here and helping out, showing them some fundamentals, working on ball-handling, passing, dribbling and, of course, shooting,” said Canady, a teacher. “In this strange time we’re in right now, it gives them somewhere to go and do something they enjoy.”
He echoed something Downing had said earlier, that the training is going to players with a wide range of talents.
“Some of them aren’t ever going to be great, but we’re just trying to help each one be as good as they can be, and have fun doing it,” said the former Marymount University player. “At the end of the day, that’s what this is all about.”
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415
