HEDELT: Recent developments will bring local history to life

It will include a particular emphasis on the National Park Service’s Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route. He noted that fourth and eighth grade students in Title One schools will be a major focus of the grant in Virginia.

Flood said the nonprofits starting to coordinate with officials at Virginia’s Department of Education and social studies groups to see what information they need and how best to disseminate it. From data portals to prepared teaching units to videos, he said everything is on the table as historians gear up for the 250th celebration of the American Revolution.

“Americans are bombarded with social media and everything these days, but history has fallen by the wayside,” he said.

This bit of history, Flood believes, is particularly fascinating.

“Washington was in New York and high on attacking the British there,” said Flood. “But Rochambeau convinced him to go south and try to trap Cornwallis, who was moving up through the Carolinas.

“The French leader knew that if they could stop Cornwallis from setting up a base in Yorktown, it could turn the tide of the war, and it did.”

The news from Menokin is a little more immediate, though not quite as definitive.