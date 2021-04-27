HEDELT: Recent developments will bring local history to life

Today’s column will focus on Virginia history, and two recent developments that will help tell the story of our state.
One will better allow educators to teach the story of the Washington– Rochambeau Revolutionary Route through Fredericksburg. The other is a grant to help restore Menokin, the home of Francis Lightfoot Lee. Plans call for using structural glass to fill in missing parts of the 1769 house near Warsaw.
Randy Flood, a former Senate staffer, said the National Park Foundation awarded a $30,000 grant to the National Washington–Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Association, in partnership with the American Revolution Consortium for Civic Education. The two nonprofits share the goal of educating Americans about the American Revolution and the land and water routes traveled by the allied French and American forces to victory at Yorktown.
In Virginia, much of the march came down what’s now Interstate 95 to Fredericksburg, then to Williamsburg and eventually Yorktown. There, the Franco-American land and naval forces trapped a major British army led by Gen. Charles Cornwallis on a peninsula at Yorktown, forcing its surrender. The siege ended military operations in the American Revolution.
It’s why you’ll spot signs in our region marking the “Washington-Rochambeau Route.”
Flood formed the American Revolution Consortium for Civic Education after extensive working on the grand opening of the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown in 2017. He said the two organizations are partnering to create an extensive curriculum for online, in-class and outdoor learning about the period from 1763 to 1789.
It will include a particular emphasis on the National Park Service’s Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route. He noted that fourth and eighth grade students in Title One schools will be a major focus of the grant in Virginia.
Flood said the nonprofits starting to coordinate with officials at Virginia’s Department of Education and social studies groups to see what information they need and how best to disseminate it. From data portals to prepared teaching units to videos, he said everything is on the table as historians gear up for the 250th celebration of the American Revolution.
“Americans are bombarded with social media and everything these days, but history has fallen by the wayside,” he said.
This bit of history, Flood believes, is particularly fascinating.
“Washington was in New York and high on attacking the British there,” said Flood. “But Rochambeau convinced him to go south and try to trap Cornwallis, who was moving up through the Carolinas.
“The French leader knew that if they could stop Cornwallis from setting up a base in Yorktown, it could turn the tide of the war, and it did.”
The news from Menokin is a little more immediate, though not quite as definitive.
The historic foundation recently shared the news that Atlantic Union Bank has awarded Menokin a “significant philanthropic donation” to support the Glass House Project, the restoration of the house built by Lee, a signer of the Declaration of Independence.
The news release states the gift caps a two-year effort to raise $1.5 million to meet a 3:1 challenge grant of $500,000 provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities. It said that the Atlantic Union Bank award leaves Menokin within $1.5 million of completing the $4 million stone masonry stabilization phase of the Glass House Project.
The donation, the size of which was not revealed, is dedicated to former state legislator and Secretary of Natural Resources W. Tayloe Murphy Jr. and the late Helen Turner Murphy.
One or the other of the Murphys served as president of the Menokin board from 2004 to 2016. During that time, Menokin transitioned to a professionally managed nonprofit, took initial steps to stabilize the ruin, created the Glass House Project and launched a “Raise the Glass” campaign to save the house.
The funds awarded by Atlantic Union Bank will be used to continue the $4 million Phase I work that began in April 2020, including detailed archaeological work around the south and west walls, removal of the south porch, deconstruction of the leaning portions of the south and west walls, rebuilding the walls to the original roofline, and restoring the south porch.
