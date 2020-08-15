HEDELT: Retiring after 45 years with region's library system means more time for the birds

“When you are young and more a bird appreciator than a bird-lister, each time you identify a new bird for you, or see one you’ve found before, it’s all exciting,” she said. “And after a while, you get interested in finding birds you can only find by traveling beyond your own little piece of the world.”

Over the course of decades, she’s been to Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Ohio, California and other states on different guided and self-guided birding adventures. She’s visited some of the biggest birding festivals, like one on Lake Erie, and she’s been birding outside the U.S. in France, Italy and Trinidad.

“You have to keep in mind, I worked full time, didn’t have unlimited funds and had a home life,” she said. “But that said, everybody who is serious about this wants to be on a birding trip in the U.S. between late April and the end of May. That’s when the migration is happening, leading up to early breeding in Florida. Or at some time in that range in California, Texas and Arizona.”

She hasn’t always just been along for the ride.

“There have been some years when I’ve been on several group trips because I was one of the two co-chairs organizing them for the Virginia Society of Ornithology,” she said.