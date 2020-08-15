HEDELT: Retiring after 45 years with region's library system means more time for the birds

With a father who was a veterinarian and the pastoral Northern Neck as her backyard, it’s not surprising that Lee Loudenslager Adams became an animal lover.
The Richmond County resident just retired after 45 years with the Central Rappahannock Regional Library. She said her father, Jack Loudenslager, passed down his love of nature.
“Daddy liked to ID birds and flowers, butterflies and snakes, trees and whatever else he saw growing or flying,” said Adams, who lived for much of her library career in the Hartwood area of Stafford County. “Growing up, that was a part of my life and we had all sorts of guidebooks that helped us to identify things.”
She said those early experiences moved her to collect more extensive bird guidebooks and to identify the species she began to spot regularly.
“Put it this way,” she said, “I’m 65 and have been birding for 60 years or so. I did most of it on my own in the early years, and then began traveling to do that with others with similar interests. And I’m going to keep doing it as long as I’m able.”
I got in touch with Adams because I’ve followed her birding activities for years on Facebook, and because her sister, a high school classmate of mine, thought her 45 years of work in circulation and purchasing at the CRRL deserved noting.
I agreed, and Adams pretty quickly said she didn’t want to focus too much on her career, what with others being more deserving of attention.
Martha Hutzel, director of the regional library system, said the CRRL has had several recent retirements, “but no one as special or longstanding as Lee.”
She also noted that Adams, who most recently worked for the library system as purchasing agent, helped establish the Virginia Library Association’s Para-Professional Forum, now called the Professional Associates Forum.
Adams briefly commented on her career, noting that from her days in charge of the system’s book circulation to her time in purchasing, she was proud to be part of an entity that served all of the community.
“One of the things I have always found so interesting about libraries is that they’re one of the few places in the world where you can go and be treated with respect, no matter whether you have everything in the world, like Warren Buffett, or you’re a homeless person,” she said. “Libraries are invaluable to those with the least, who otherwise couldn’t afford to get access to books, computers and everything else a library can offer.”
Adams was glad to change the topic to her lifelong love of birding. Her list, kept on an app, includes close to 450 species she’s spotted and identified. She got serious about birding in the 1970s, but competitively compiling a long list has never been her motivation.
“When you are young and more a bird appreciator than a bird-lister, each time you identify a new bird for you, or see one you’ve found before, it’s all exciting,” she said. “And after a while, you get interested in finding birds you can only find by traveling beyond your own little piece of the world.”
Over the course of decades, she’s been to Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Ohio, California and other states on different guided and self-guided birding adventures. She’s visited some of the biggest birding festivals, like one on Lake Erie, and she’s been birding outside the U.S. in France, Italy and Trinidad.
“You have to keep in mind, I worked full time, didn’t have unlimited funds and had a home life,” she said. “But that said, everybody who is serious about this wants to be on a birding trip in the U.S. between late April and the end of May. That’s when the migration is happening, leading up to early breeding in Florida. Or at some time in that range in California, Texas and Arizona.”
She hasn’t always just been along for the ride.
“There have been some years when I’ve been on several group trips because I was one of the two co-chairs organizing them for the Virginia Society of Ornithology,” she said.
She also served for four years on the society’s records committee, a body that examines and is responsible for certifying sightings and official listings in the state.
Adams noted that, by and large, the other birders she has met tend to be smart, caring, educated and community-minded people.
“They also tend to be people of all colors and creeds, and very accepting of everyone who takes part,” she said.
Adams said she’s spent a lot of her time out birding with a professional camera in her hand, and shares photographs of the images she captures with legions of Facebook friends.
In the time we talked, she mentioned some notable birds.
They included a red-eyed vireo, a summer tanager, a chipping sparrow, an eastern wood pewee, fork-tailed flycatcher, a black-backed oriole, a yellow-billed cuckoo, a red-cockaded woodpecker and a roseate spoonbill, which she saw one year in a field in Waynesboro, not a spot where they are usually found.
“For me,” Adams said, “listing happened when I got to a certain age and I realized I’d forget some of the birds I’d see unless I wrote them down.”
