HEDELT: Ride on city trail shows most folks care about others

TAKING SEVERAL loops on my bike around the Rappahannock Heritage Trail and Canal Path in the city, I witnessed humanity on a personal scale.
What I mean is that 95 percent of the people I saw went to the trouble of following the “rules of the road” by staying on the right side of the path as they traveled.
The other 5 percent were oblivious, spreading their strollers, dogs on leashes or large groups all the way across the asphalt path.
And to make it worse, some of them had headphones on or earbuds in, so they couldn’t even react to the bell I use to alert them that a bike is approaching, or the loud “On your left!” call delivered as I approach.
Several times, I had to stop for fear or hitting someone as I tried to pass them to their left, always alert for those coming from the other direction.
When some came back to earth to realize they were blocking the path—both for me trying to pass and anyone coming from the other direction—they’d mumble “sorry” and look a little chagrined.
Then there were the ones who truly think the world revolves around them, including one group of women who were spread four-across, blocking both sides of the path. They simply refused to move to the right—as signs all along the path indicate they should—and gave me the stink-eye as I pulled off onto the grass to get around them.
And no, I don’t speed down the path, especially when it’s crowded. It’s not a good spot for cyclists who ride fast and free. Roads such as Lee Drive in the Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park are better suited for that.
Well, until Lee Drive is treated with rock and tar as planned, which will render it useless for a while for the cyclists who use it for exercise each week. It’ll be months if not years before the rock is packed down enough to be usable for that again, as we all found out the last time the treatment was applied.
But I’m not a competitive rider, and the canal path works fine for me, although it means more interaction with others.
I understand it’s easy to get lost in a conversation or the beautiful scenery and edge over onto the wrong side of the path. Heck, I’m sure I do it now and then.
But there are some people who think rules in this world just don’t apply to them. Who cares that the rule of staying to the right keeps everyone safe and things moving in an orderly way? Something tells me these entitled folks are the ones that fly by on the right on the highway at a merge, and think they should never have to wait for a table in a crowded restaurant.
A good place to follow what’s happening along the local trails is on a Facebook site aptly named “On the Fredericksburg Va. Trails.”
There, you can see some of the most amazing photos of eagles, herons and other wildlife along the river, but also examples of the 95-5 rule of life.
In the 95 percent, you can find pictures of folks out enjoying exercise and nature, and people going the extra mile to report problems, pick up trash and assist others.
The 5 percent is documented, especially recently, in the way people leave trash all over the trail, especially when trash cans are full. There have even been photos of damaged trail.
Well, you can’t fix stupid, but maybe pointing out bad behavior can shine a light on solutions.
There are those who set out on their walks along these and other local trails every day with bags to pick up trash, including Trails administrator Kevin Brown, who does us all a service running the group. They are the best of us, as surely as idiots who leave piles of trash are the worst.
How tough is it, if you’re bringing food and snacks, to carry the litter out in the same bag that carried it in?
And while we’re at it, it helps cyclists and walkers to know the simple rules of moving on roads and trails.
The Share Virginia Roads campaign, a bicycle and pedestrian safety project funded by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office, has some good advice. They note that on roads, cyclists should ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, and obey all traffic signs, signals, lights and markings. And when riding on paths, “call to pedestrians when approaching from behind and to pass, and give right of way to pedestrians.”
Pedestrians, if walking on roads, should walk facing traffic and travel on the extreme edge and shoulders. The campaign states that on any path or road, pedestrians should “always watch for motorists, other pedestrians and bicyclists, and make sure they can see you.”
And perhaps my favorite piece of advice: “Be alert. Don’t walk and use mobile devices.”
As of July 1, state law requires drivers to change lanes when passing cyclists unless the lane is exceptionally wide. Also, two bike riders are allowed to travel side by side without having to form single line when a vehicle approaches.
