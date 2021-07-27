HEDELT: Ride on city trail shows most folks care about others

There, you can see some of the most amazing photos of eagles, herons and other wildlife along the river, but also examples of the 95-5 rule of life.

In the 95 percent, you can find pictures of folks out enjoying exercise and nature, and people going the extra mile to report problems, pick up trash and assist others.

The 5 percent is documented, especially recently, in the way people leave trash all over the trail, especially when trash cans are full. There have even been photos of damaged trail.

Well, you can’t fix stupid, but maybe pointing out bad behavior can shine a light on solutions.

There are those who set out on their walks along these and other local trails every day with bags to pick up trash, including Trails administrator Kevin Brown, who does us all a service running the group. They are the best of us, as surely as idiots who leave piles of trash are the worst.

How tough is it, if you’re bringing food and snacks, to carry the litter out in the same bag that carried it in?

And while we’re at it, it helps cyclists and walkers to know the simple rules of moving on roads and trails.