HEDELT: Roads closed by heavy rains near Montross made for dicey trip Friday evening

I found myself in several unpleasant and worrisome situations this past weekend, all connected to heavy rainfall.
While driving, my wife and I got stuck in a succession of unsuccessful detours as we tried to avoid rapidly flowing water that escaped Chandler’s Mill Pond near Montross .
Detouring from four different not-quite-detours early Friday evening—and then again a little later in a different spot—underscored something I’ve always known but needed a little reminder about.
Specifically, when you see standing water on a road and can’t tell how deep it is, stay the heck out of it.
My wife and I were headed from Fredericksburg to Sandy Point in Westmoreland County for what turned out to be a wonderful weekend with family.
That is, once we finally got there, as a trip that typically takes 90 minutes took close to three hours Friday.
The first indication that many inches of rain had fallen in the area—anecdotal information suggests more than 10 inches over 24 hours in some spots—was a short wait along State Route 3 while we were still in King George County.
All the rain had caused some leaning trees to topple onto the road, and crews had come in with chain saws to clear the road.
How silly that we chafed at that delay, given what would come later.
At any rate, as we got close on State Route 3 to the 75-acre impoundment that sits just down the hill from the town of Montross, we saw a VDOT truck sitting sideways across the road, with lights flashing.
For those not familiar with this dam, a state website notes that it was completely redesigned and rebuilt following a failure in May 2020. Repairs included extensive earthwork to ensure “a solid foundation” and a relocation of the spillway.
Folks on social media were giving state agencies and those involved with the dam’s redesign and rebuild serious grief when the dam was breeched and water went cascading off in many directions.
But I’m not sure many structures of this type are designed to cope with the torrents of rain that arrived this past Thursday and Friday, coming on the heels of even more heavy rain.
Indeed, water that meteorologists said came down at rates of 5 to 6 inches an hour in some spots shut down roads all over the Northern Neck, closing State Route 202 between Kinsale and Callao, as well as roads in Northumberland.
All of that makes us being delayed an hour or two seem like small potatoes, though it didn’t feel like it at the time.
What began to be concerning was heading off to use detours we knew about and then finding those roads also flooded by fast-moving water.
What got even more concerning was the worry that we could end up blocked between closed roads, to the point where we would have had to spend the night in the cab of our truck.
Instead, we crept through some flowing water that was only a few inches deep. But what would happen if that inch-deep, rapidly flowing water turned into feet-deep water by the time we turned around from another closed road?
Eventually, we got some guidance from VDOT (which earlier had avoided specifying a detour, citing rising waters all over) that took us back to a spot west of the flooded dam on Route 3 in Montross.
We hustled on to Sandy Point, keeping our eyes peeled all the way, fearful of coming around a turn to find water deep enough to knock us off course. Luckily, things got better as we moved along.
We had plans that night to visit an eatery in Heathsville, and managed to do that, but only after researching a detour around a patch of Route 202 not far from Callao.
By Saturday afternoon, the sun popped out and memories of the detours became a fading memory. Though I’m sure that wasn’t the case for folks who experienced flooding or roads damaged enough to be closed for a while.
By the time we returned home Sunday, the water across Route 3 at the dam had receded and VDOT had inspected the road and found it safe.
But the memory of uncertainty and fear of getting trapped will serve us well any time we’re tempted to drive through “that little bit of water” that can be deeper and more dangerous than it appears.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415