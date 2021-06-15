HEDELT: Roads closed by heavy rains near Montross made for dicey trip Friday evening

How silly that we chafed at that delay, given what would come later.

At any rate, as we got close on State Route 3 to the 75-acre impoundment that sits just down the hill from the town of Montross, we saw a VDOT truck sitting sideways across the road, with lights flashing.

For those not familiar with this dam, a state website notes that it was completely redesigned and rebuilt following a failure in May 2020. Repairs included extensive earthwork to ensure “a solid foundation” and a relocation of the spillway.

Folks on social media were giving state agencies and those involved with the dam’s redesign and rebuild serious grief when the dam was breeched and water went cascading off in many directions.

But I’m not sure many structures of this type are designed to cope with the torrents of rain that arrived this past Thursday and Friday, coming on the heels of even more heavy rain.

Indeed, water that meteorologists said came down at rates of 5 to 6 inches an hour in some spots shut down roads all over the Northern Neck, closing State Route 202 between Kinsale and Callao, as well as roads in Northumberland.

All of that makes us being delayed an hour or two seem like small potatoes, though it didn’t feel like it at the time.