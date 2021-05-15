HEDELT: Stafford's Curt Bradford documents his search for Sasquatch

His efforts to learn camping and to face his fears head-on form the bones of the book. Bradford is a realist when it comes to the Bigfoot search, and isn’t convinced of their existence at the outset.

While he hopes they exist, the trained scientist in him realizes that without a body or at least a well-preserved skeleton, the scientific community won’t seriously consider that Bigfoot exists.

“A small number of professors and scientists think there might be something to this, largely because there have been so many sightings, and because of the lore of them from Native American tribes in the Pacific Northwest,” he said. “I just like to leave my mind open to the potential that they could be real. It will take real, physical evidence to make people believe that.”

Bradford sought out other people fascinated by Bigfoot. He joined Bigfoot interest groups, including one in Portland where he made friends that helped turn him from a tenderfoot camper into someone who felt qualified enough to head into the wilderness on his own.

He said he was driven by both curiosity and those childhood fears that still lingered in the back of his mind.