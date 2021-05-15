HEDELT: Stafford's Curt Bradford documents his search for Sasquatch

AS A YOUNGSTER growing up in Stafford County, Curt Bradford found a book at the public library that changed his life. That’s how his obsession with Bigfoot began.
“So I say that this fascination I have on Bigfoot is all the [Central] Rappahannock Regional Library’s fault,” said Bradford. “None of the other books interested me, but I found the shelf with all the books on Bigfoot, this monster that scares the daylights out of people.”
He became one of those frightened folks. The images and stories he found in the books haunted him as a youngster. He often imagined the tall, slightly human-looking creatures known as Sasquatch that pop up in American folklore.
Bradford said the fears of his youth meshed nicely with his education as a biology major at William & Mary. He felt compelled to search for Bigfoot in the Pacific Northwest, where sightings of the hairy hominids have been reported.
That effort became the basis of a book that Bradford, a Nationwide Insurance agent with an office in Dahlgren, says he wrote partly as an introspective journey of self-discovery. “Off the Beaten Path: My Search for Sasquatch and Self,” was released via Page Publishing and is available online.
It’s the story of a fascination so strong that it compelled Bradford to move to Portland, Ore., to follow it. There, he worked as an insurance agent during the week, heading off to forest preserves and mountain ranges on weekends with the hope of spotting one of the creatures.
His efforts to learn camping and to face his fears head-on form the bones of the book. Bradford is a realist when it comes to the Bigfoot search, and isn’t convinced of their existence at the outset.
While he hopes they exist, the trained scientist in him realizes that without a body or at least a well-preserved skeleton, the scientific community won’t seriously consider that Bigfoot exists.
“A small number of professors and scientists think there might be something to this, largely because there have been so many sightings, and because of the lore of them from Native American tribes in the Pacific Northwest,” he said. “I just like to leave my mind open to the potential that they could be real. It will take real, physical evidence to make people believe that.”
Bradford sought out other people fascinated by Bigfoot. He joined Bigfoot interest groups, including one in Portland where he made friends that helped turn him from a tenderfoot camper into someone who felt qualified enough to head into the wilderness on his own.
He said he was driven by both curiosity and those childhood fears that still lingered in the back of his mind.
“For so many years growing up, I was really afraid of Bigfoot, wondering about what it would be like if I was in the woods and came up on one of them,” said Bradford. “I felt like I had to face down my fear to truly get over it.”
He headed into old growth forests and other picturesque spots in the Cascades and places with names like Opal Creek, Squaw Mountain and Spirit Lake.
In addition to taking in the amazing scenery and fishing in creeks and crystal-clear lakes, he stayed up late in a hammock or tent—the typical approach to seeing a Bigfoot. Because others had encountered them in the dead of night, he was always ready to peek out if sounds indicated a visitor of any kind.
While he never saw a Bigfoot, he said there were indications on a few different nights that something might have come near his campsite. Bradford said he heard trees being thumped, and once heard the thumps echoed by another similar sound from a distance, as if a signal was being sent.
After hearing the thumps at Opal Creek, Bradford returned to the same spot the next weekend and settled into his hammock for the evening.
“Around 10, I heard things moving around, very slight sounds of more than one thing moving about,” he said. “I could hear the branch near my hammock get pushed down, sort of snapping.”
He never found what was responsible for that sound, but he described the evening as “one of the most awesome nights of my life.”
Bradford maintains an optimistic view of his Bigfoot-hunting expeditions.
“I loved learning to camp and experience nature,” he said. “I figured the worst thing I’d get each time out was a nice trip. Along the way, I met tons of nice people who also loved getting out into the beauty of nature.”
He said that on one trip, he did find some hair samples at a river where he was camping, and turned them over to the FBI. The lab determined his first sample was dog hair, though he never got results from a second sample he submitted.
The book is about searching for Sasquatch, but also about finding friends. He attends a beautiful wedding in Napa Valley and builds new relationships with Peruvians via church and soccer.
Bradford said his lack of success at finding a Bigfoot hasn’t dimmed his hope that they exist in the remote and mountainous areas of the Pacific Northwest, noting that new species and scientific discoveries are made all the time. He also said some of the wilderness areas where he looked are the size of small states, making it hard to find a creature that doesn’t want to be found.
Bradford is ready to be scoffed at for his beliefs. But he said God put him in this world and gave him a passion to find Bigfoot, so he’s made peace with any grief he might get.
“To me, it’s neat to live in a world where we don’t know everything,” he said. “In truth, I’ll be sad if and when we find evidence of them, preferring the more magical notion that these are giants we just haven’t found yet.”
