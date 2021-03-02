HEDELT: Tell us what you've missed the most during the pandemic

We’ve all been living changed realities for about a year now, thanks to COVID and the desire to keep ourselves and others safe.

As part of this newspaper’s coverage of this year like no other, I’d like to hear from readers about what they’ve missed the most during this time.

Email me at rhedelt@freelancestar.com to share the types of things your soul is aching to do again once COVID subsides.

For some readers, that will likely be getting together with family and friends. But, please, go a bit further than that, and share specific things you can’t wait to do with those family and friends when it’s safe.

Some may most look forward to hugs and being with children, grandchildren or cherished friends. For others, it may be going out and raising a glass once (or 10 times) to toast the return to normalcy.

For others, it may be going to dinner in a nice restaurant with good friends, relishing in the camaraderie that comes from sharing a meal and time around a table.

And those are just two of the things that come to mind quickly.