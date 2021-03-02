HEDELT: Tell us what you've missed the most during the pandemic

We’ve all been living changed realities for about a year now, thanks to COVID and the desire to keep ourselves and others safe.
As part of this newspaper’s coverage of this year like no other, I’d like to hear from readers about what they’ve missed the most during this time.
Email me at rhedelt@freelancestar.com to share the types of things your soul is aching to do again once COVID subsides.
For some readers, that will likely be getting together with family and friends. But, please, go a bit further than that, and share specific things you can’t wait to do with those family and friends when it’s safe.
Some may most look forward to hugs and being with children, grandchildren or cherished friends. For others, it may be going out and raising a glass once (or 10 times) to toast the return to normalcy.
For others, it may be going to dinner in a nice restaurant with good friends, relishing in the camaraderie that comes from sharing a meal and time around a table.
And those are just two of the things that come to mind quickly.
Another might be the ability to travel once again, without fearing every breath taken on a plane or in a hotel lobby could be the one that starts the march to an ICU. Indeed, simply being able to enjoy activities without any fear could be what oodles of people are looking forward to.
Yes, some folks have been taking baby steps back to normalcy. If so, what were some of the first things you’ve tried doing? A quick lunch with one friend in a sparsely filled restaurant? A weekend trip to a beach where you stayed 10 feet away from everyone?
Another reply might be the ability to celebrate special events together again. Which of those sorts of things have you been delaying or missing? Weddings, birthday parties, date nights, or for that matter, any kind of date? An old married guy like me has a hard time wrapping my head around dating or meeting people in a pandemic.
Many economists and social scientists have been predicting that there’s a real backlog of desire for events, activities and trips that people will be ready to enjoy when it’s safe again.
What will those be for you, and which top your list? Just think a bit, jot your thoughts down in an email and send it to me, hopefully in the next day or two, as our coverage of a year of COVID is coming up pretty quickly.
As with all reader write-ins, I ask people to share their full names, which locality they live in (Stafford County, Colonial Beach, what have you) and their gender (so I don’t guess wrong, which has happened).
What I’m looking for is what folks hereabouts are really yearning for, the things they dearly love but have had to put them aside because of COVID.
To get you in the spirit, I’ll share a few of mine before signing off.
For me, it’s all about seeing people again. To stay safe, my wife and I have pretty much been holed up in our house for a year. Aside from a few outside interviews, I’ve mainly been talking to folks by phone and working from an upstairs bedroom.
As a person who thrives on seeing others, life has been sorely lacking because of COVID. No, it hasn’t been hard and I’ve been lucky to keep working. But it’s felt pretty darn lonely and I miss seeing and talking to folks.
Ditto for friends we haven’t been able to see, largely to keep them and us safe. We’ve had a small family bubble that has helped, but I yearn for the days when there will be other people and extended conversations in the mix.
Beyond that, I would like to be able to travel without fear, go to a restaurant whenever we care to and feel like something as simple as walking into a store isn’t a possible danger.
Beyond that, I want vacations where I see relatives, trips where we make new friends and the feeling that saying hello to a stranger is a plus, not a possible minus.
Those are the things I deeply miss and hope to do again soon. I’d appreciate it if you would send me yours as soon as you can put them into words.
